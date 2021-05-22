newsbreak-logo
ElectReon to test its electric vehicle-charging highway in Italy

By Amit Malewar
inceptivemind.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Israeli company ElectReon Wireless that specializes in inductive charging of electric vehicles announced that it would integrate its wireless technology to charge two Stellantis vehicles and an IVECO bus while driving in Brescia, Italy, as a part of the “Arena of the Future” project. The project aims to demonstrate...

www.inceptivemind.com
