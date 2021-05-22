ElectReon to test its electric vehicle-charging highway in Italy

The "Electric Vehicles and Electric Vehicle Charging Systems - Basic Terms and Definitions" standard, which covers the basic terms and definitions used in relation to electric vehicles and charging systems, was prepared and published by the Turkish Standards Institute (TSE). Making a statement about the standard, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said, “We have prepared a comprehensive road map to build the charging infrastructure that is critical for the development of electric vehicles, especially TOGG, in Turkey. We have determined the steps to be taken in important topics such as technical standards, legislative regulations and investment supports in order to mature the charging ecosystem in a short time. This standard published by TSE also constitutes the groundwork and first step of the studies. " said.