The batter for this cake – which is made by simply stirring the ingredients together – is one I bake again and again, flavouring it in different ways. As it’s made with oil, rather than butter, it keeps well – cakes made with butter become drier a few days after they’re baked. Try making this with sliced nectarines or apricots, depending on what’s available, or replace the raspberries with blueberries. You can go for lavender or rosemary instead of thyme, but they are both stronger-tasting, so go easy on the quantity. Don’t use more fruit than suggested or the batter will become too wet from the juice that seeps out, and won’t cook properly.