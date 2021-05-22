García’s homer in 10th gives Rangers 7-5 win over Astros

Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros will meet again at the Minute Maid Park for the finale of the four-game series. The Rangers were swept in their last series against the San Francisco Giants. The Rangers cut the lead 6-5 with four runs in the eighth inning but it wasn’t enough to give them the game against the Astros. They lost the first three games of this series and now hold an 18-23 record placing them second to last in the NL West Division, six games behind the lead, Oakland Athletics.