newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

García’s homer in 10th gives Rangers 7-5 win over Astros

By Robert Delgiorno
kpyn.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning, giving the Texas Rangers a 7-5 victory over Houston after Astros rookie Tyler Ivey had been spared a loss in his major league debut against his hometown team. Garcia’s opposite-field shot to right came with two outs after the Astros had rallied with a three-run eighth and gone ahead in the top of the 10th on Texas third baseman Brock Holt’s second error of the game. García’s team-leading 12th homer was the first game-ending home run in the history of year-old Globe Life Field.

kpyn.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolis García
Person
Brock Holt
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Major League#Houston#Home Game#Ap#The Texas Rangers#Home Run#The Game#Arlington#Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Astros Prospect Report: May 15th

Another day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (7-2) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE) Hartman started for the Skeeters and went 4 innings allowing 2 runs. The offense got the scoring started in the 3rd when they got a run on a double play and a 2 run HR from De Goti. De Goti added an RBI triple in the 5th and Stubbs added an RBI double in the 6th to make it 5-2.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Astros RHP Jose Urquidy (shoulder) placed on IL

The Houston Astros activated right-hander Enoli Paredes from the injured list on Sunday, but right-hander Jose Urquidy took his place on the 10-day IL with a shoulder injury. The designation for Urquidy, who has right posterior shoulder discomfort, is retroactive to Thursday. Urquidy, 26, left Wednesday night's start against the...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Begins rehab assignment Monday

Odorizzi (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports. After completing a 35-pitch live batting practice session Wednesday, Odorizzi is ready to return to game action. It's not clear how many pitches he will throw against Round Rock on Monday. Regardless, if he makes it through unscathed, Odorizzi could theoretically return as soon as next weekend to take the spot vacated by Jose Urquidy (shoulder). Kent Emanuel would be another candidate for that opening, if the Astros feel they don't want to rush things with Odorizzi.
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Maldonado homers, Greinke goes 7 as Astros rout Rangers 10-4

HOUSTON (AP) — Martín Maldonado homered and drove in three runs to back seven solid innings from Zack Greinke, and the Houston Astros defeated the Texas Rangers 10-4 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory. Kyle Tucker and Myles Straw each had two hits and two RBIs for the...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Andre Scrubb: Allows two-run homer

Scrubb (leg) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one in one inning in Sunday's 6-2 win over Texas. He was charged with a blown save. The right-hander was unavailable Saturday after he tweaked something in his leg, but it was apparently a short-term issue. Scrubb wasn't very effective Sunday, as he gave up a game-tying two-run home run to David Dahl in the seventh inning. The 26-year-old reliever owns a 4.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB across 7.2 innings after he began the season on the injured list with a shoulder injury.
MLBlindyssports.com

Carlos Correa aims to guide Astros to sweep of Rangers

The expectations for Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa likely will remain elevated through the remainder of his prime, a byproduct of his being the first overall selection in the 2012 draft. Thus far this season, extraordinary results had eluded Correa. He began the Astros’ current homestand having gone hitless over...
MLBFrankfort Times

Four-run eighth sends Astros past Rangers, 6-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Chas McCormick had a two-run single as part of a four-run eighth, Lance McCullers Jr. threw six scoreless innings and the Houston Astros won their sixth straight, 6-2 over the Texas Rangers on Sunday. Houston loaded the bases with one out in the eighth on singles by...
MLBnumberfire.com

Jose Trevino in Rangers' Sunday lineup

Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Trevino is getting the nod behind the plate while batting ninth in the order against Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. Our models project Trevino for 0.7 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.3 FanDuel...
MLB1037thegame.com

ASTROS GAMER: Houston Completes Series Sweep of Texas Rangers

The Houston Astros established dominance over the last four days against the Texas Rangers, completing a series sweep on Sunday with a 6-2 win thanks to a big eighth inning. Alex Bregman wasted very little time getting the Astros on the board with a two-out RBI single that got into the outfield, scoring Michael Brantley. Carlos Correa made it a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth after Chas McCormick scored off of a forceout.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros will meet again at the Minute Maid Park for the finale of the four-game series. The Rangers were swept in their last series against the San Francisco Giants. The Rangers cut the lead 6-5 with four runs in the eighth inning but it wasn’t enough to give them the game against the Astros. They lost the first three games of this series and now hold an 18-23 record placing them second to last in the NL West Division, six games behind the lead, Oakland Athletics.
MLBBirmingham Star

MLB roundup: Ohtani's late homer lifts Angels

Shohei Ohtani's two-run homer off Matt Barnes with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-5 win over host Boston on Sunday, preventing the Red Sox from completing a three-game sweep. The Red Sox were one out away from getting that sweep when Mike...
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros Crawfish Boil: May 17th, 2021

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here. The Astros got a leg up on the Silver Boot Series after sweeping the Rangers over the weekend in a 4-game set (Astros.com) Lance was able to...
Houston, TXPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Swept By Astros, Remain 'Confident' Amid Six-Game Skid

The Texas Rangers, and their fans, are ready to get the heck out of Houston. Last Sunday, the Rangers got back to .500 at 18-18. One week later, they suffered their fourth sweep of the season, losing the to Astros by a score of 6-2. Not only were the Rangers swept in four games by their in-state rivals, they went 0-6 on their road trip this week, dropping them to 18-24 on the season.
MLBKilleen Daily Herald

A week after Khris Davis predicted playoffs, Rangers’ losing streak reaches 6 games

HOUSTON — In the clubhouse after the Rangers lost 6-2 to the Astros on Sunday, manager Chris Woodward had a message to his team, which had just lost its sixth game in a row. One, he wanted them to stay positive. But secondly, he told them he wanted the loss to hurt. He wanted the team to care. Another winnable game had turned into another devastating loss.
MLBbettingpros.com

Yankees are huge favorites behind ace Cole against the Rangers

The New York Yankees have ace Gerrit Cole on the mound tonight, and are huge -295 moneyline road favorites in their series opener against the Texas Rangers, per BettingPros consensus odds. Betting Impact:. Gerrit Cole (5-1, 1.37 ERA) is coming off an eight-scoreless inning, 12-strikeout performance against the Rays. He...