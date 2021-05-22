Governor Eric Holcomb Cancels Federal Aid Forcing Workers Into Poverty-Paying Jobs
Republican Governor Denies Workers Their Right to Federal Pandemic Aid to Bail Out Poverty Exploiters. Indiana has now joined the other Koch-network-owned Red states by telling workers their federal unemployment offered through the American Rescue Plan is canceled. Of course, Fox News and both oligarch-owned political parties applaud within the state. The Democratic Party in Indiana is so lame that the best they could conjure up in defense was begging the Governor to raise the poverty-level minimum wage in Indiana which still rests at $7.25 with the federal government.www.muncievoice.com