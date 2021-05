The Virginia women’s lacrosse team (9-8) had 11 different goal-scorers in its 19-13 win over UConn (12-7) in the NCAA First Round on Friday afternoon at Arlotta Stadium. Virginia used a 7-0 run over 14 minutes in the second half to break the game open. Junior Annie Dyson (Alexandria, Va.) led the Cavaliers with a career-high four goals and had one assist, four draw controls, three ground balls and one caused turnover. Freshman Morgan Schwab (Fairport, N.Y.) also had five points, tying a career-high with three assists and adding two goals. Senior Taylor Regan (Larchmont, N.Y.) finished with a hat trick and added an assist. Redshirt junior Ashlyn McGovern (Phoenix, Md.) scored three goals.