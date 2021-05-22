newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

When All Hell Breaks Loose

By Greg Laurie
harvest.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePastor Greg Laurie shares a message from Revelation 8–9 titled “When All Hell Breaks Loose” at our Sunday Morning Service for Harvest At Home. Does it feel like all hell is breaking loose? What is happening is we are in the Last Days and these are signs of the times. By studying Revelation and Bible prophecy we can and will unlock the mystery of history. Studying Revelation and Bible prophecy shows us there will be justice in the world one day and will bring sense to our suffering.

harvest.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Laurie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Of Revelation#Hell Breaks Loose#Revelation 21#Revelation 11#Bible#God#Despair#Sermon Notes#Prophecy#Believers#Philippians#The Times#Thessalonians#Message#Home#History
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
HealthThought Catalog

When Your Heart Is Breaking, Remember This

Life has a funny way of sneaking up on you and pushing you off the cliff. And that’s where you have a choice. Either you find yourself, spread your wings, and fly, or you fall to the ground and die from the impact. I don’t mean to sound dramatic, but I initially felt like falling to the pavement and smashing my head, AKA going out swinging. But that’s not exactly what happened. Because someone up there had a plan for me, and I went through with it and discovered so much about myself.
Religioncatholicexchange.com

Mary Was Filled with Grace, Even in Sorrow

From the Purification to Calvary, Mary was at each moment of her existence a prey to limitless sorrow; but she was never crushed, never without animation or spirit. A profound joy accompanied her at every instant; an invincible serenity suffused her personality. What was the source of this joy and...
Religiondailycitizen.news

Deck Cheatham: Truth rising

"Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! By his great mercy he has given us a new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, and into an inheritance that is imperishable, undefiled and unfading, kept in heaven for you." -- 1 Peter 1:3,4, NRSV.
Religioneagleobserver.com

RELIGION: 'Who is our God and Maker?'

"In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth." Genesis 1:1. This coming Sunday, May 30, is Trinity Sunday, a day in the church year devoted to reminding us who the true God of the Bible is, over against the many false concepts and ideas about God which have been held in various times and in various places.
ReligionPetoskey News-Review

Does God help those who help themselves?

Today, I will attempt to address something that many people have said over the years (and I grew up hearing it as well). Together, we are going to try to address the phrase:. “God helps those who help themselves." I read in an online blog that this phrase is “the...
Religionproverbs31.org

When Your Earth Quakes

"Yet I will rejoice in the LORD! I will be joyful in the God of my salvation! The Sovereign LORD is my strength! He makes me as surefooted as a deer, able to tread upon the heights." Habakkuk 3:18-19 (NLT) My husband went out the door with not only shirts,...
ReligionAnniston Star

How should the faith community address prejudice?

The Apostle Peter walked with the Son of God, the express image of the Father Himself. He saw Him do mighty miracles; he was filled with the power of the Holy Ghost at Pentecost; he even healed a lame man in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth — but he was prejudiced against those who were non-Jewish.
Religioncatholicexchange.com

We Are The Faithful, Not The Worthy

The traditional ending to the Salve Regina (Hail Holy Queen) is:. V. Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God. R. That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ. I’ve always been struck by this prayer’s ability to remind us of the surety of Christ’s promises, but also the poverty of the human soul. It says “that we may be made worthy,” reminding us that we are both unworthy and being made worthy.
Religionproverbs31.org

What the Humanity of Jesus Means for Us

When we feel like our circumstances are just too much, it's easy to feel alone in our pain and believe God is distant. We wonder if He really understands the burdens we carry when we wake up to another day of uncertainty, hardship or pain. Friend, there's good news: Jesus...
Religionenquirerjournal.com

How was doing the will of God like food to Jesus?

“We get bigger by eating healthy stuff and obeying God’s word helps us grow,” says Marina, 5. Serious athletes know that disciplined eating will enhance their performance on the field. Serious Christians know that they must feed on the Bible to win spiritual battles. When God’s word is embedded in...
ReligionBrunswick News

We must humble ourselves before God in repentance

There is so much injustice in the world. Has it always been this way, and is it too late for us to experience another revival era?. Dear W.I.: Conditions in the early to mid-18th century find a parallel in society today. The lawlessness, the crime, the immorality that is a stench in the nostrils of God is hastening God’s judgment upon this land. The ills, divisions, troubles, and difficulties that beset our nation could be turned around if its people would humble themselves before God in repentance.
Religionvintonjacksoncourier.com

Cornelius Chapel

The Old Testament Book of Ezra tells of the return of a remnant of God’s people back to Jerusalem after the great Captivity in Babylon. The Captivity, which lasted for 70 years, was the result of Israel’s continuing worship of idols instead of God. This return to the homeland had...
Fillmore County, MNFillmore County Journal

The Old Lenora Church

It is a beautiful sunny Monday morning in Fillmore County – birds singing, rabbits munching on grass and cool breezes blowing. This is the day the Lord has made and we can rejoice and be glad in it!!. I am writing this article in a refreshing way today; by hand...
Religionclearwatertribune.com

First Christian Church News

Pentecost is the anniversary of an important event in the life of the church. After the death of Jesus, he appeared alive to his followers over the course of about 40 days. He was raised up to heaven leaving his close followers with directions to wait for the power and presence of God for their lives. Pentecost is the celebration of that arrival.
ReligionMarshall News Messenger

Jerry Hopkins: Light and salvation

Psalm 27 in the Bible is a hymn of praise and power for those who struggle in life. When life is filled with misunderstandings and misgivings; false accusations and fears; wars and rumors of wars; troubles and tears; loneliness and hostility; unfriendliness and hatefulness; lovelessness and sinfulness, we can find God to be enough.
Religionthestokesnews.com

Letter to the Editor: Congratulations

Congratulations to all the graduates! Please never forget the ultimate purpose of an education is truth. That flows from God the Creator, since nothing evolves from nothing! He holds the Universe and earth in order, has established what is right, wrong, good, bad, and evil and, the truths about Jesus, life, and eternal life, all for your benefit!
Religioncrisismagazine.com

The Holy Spirit Makes Men of Steel

Upon entering St. Peter’s Basilica, facing the visitor, like some sunburst, is the Great Altar. It is spaced majestically beneath Bernini’s massive baldachin, held up by four thick, twisted columns, identical to the ones in Solomon’s Temple—clearly a sign that the typological figures of the Old Testament had come to fulfillment in the immolation of the Lamb upon the altars of Christendom.
Religionmonroecountyappeal.com

Winds of Faith

The word tells us that anxiety of the heart causes depression, but a good word, makes it glad. As summer settles in, we all have a tendency to neglect our journals, forsake our devotionals, even our prayers take a back burner. It's not something we set out to do but the busyness of the days draws us away and then, one day, we realize something is not right in us, as a humdrum tired spirit starts to.
Religionchurchofjesuschrist.org

First Presidency Discontinues Time-only Marriages in the Temple

This story appears here courtesy of TheChurchNews.com. It is not for use by other media. The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that time-only marriages in the temple will no longer be performed. The discontinuance was addressed in a Monday, May 24, letter...