When All Hell Breaks Loose

Life has a funny way of sneaking up on you and pushing you off the cliff. And that’s where you have a choice. Either you find yourself, spread your wings, and fly, or you fall to the ground and die from the impact. I don’t mean to sound dramatic, but I initially felt like falling to the pavement and smashing my head, AKA going out swinging. But that’s not exactly what happened. Because someone up there had a plan for me, and I went through with it and discovered so much about myself.