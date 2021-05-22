newsbreak-logo
Bullard, TX

Baseball Playoffs: Liberty-Eylau forces Game 3 with 7-5 win over Bullard

By Brandon Ogden bogden@tylerpaper.com
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITEHOUSE — Bullard and Liberty-Eylau played baseball until nearly 1 a.m. on Saturday. And after Liberty-Eylau scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning of Game 2 to force a Game 3 with a 7-5 victory, they’ll play some more beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Whitehouse Athletic Complex for the decisive Game 3 of the Class 4A Region II quarterfinal series.

tylerpaper.com
Bullard, TXcbs19.tv

Bullard takes Game 1 thanks to yet another no hitter from Hagen Smith

The Whitehouse Athletic Complex was packed to the brim Thursday night and did those fans get a show -- the eighth no-hitter of the season from Bullard senior Hagen Smith. The Sunnyvale Raiders has no answer for the Arkansas-bound Smith, who fanned 18 Raiders on the evening. The Panthers took Game 1 by a final score of 7-0, but the story of the night belonged to one of the most special pitchers East Texas has seen in a very long time.
Texas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Expected thunderstorms Tuesday force TCU baseball to cancel its game vs. Texas State

TCU baseball has seen another midweek game canceled. This time it happened to be what was scheduled as the final regular-season home game. TCU announced on Monday that its game against Texas State scheduled for Tuesday night has been called off due to expected thunderstorms in the Fort Worth area. It’s the third straight midweek game that has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
Bullard, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Best Preps Tyler Award for Boys Track and Field: Bullard's Blake Blain

Best Preps Tyler Award for Boys Track and Field: Bullard's Blake Blain. "Blake competes in the 110M hurdles, 300M hurdles and as a pole vaulter on our Varsity track team. Our hurdle and vaulting program has respectable depth at both levels because he has been instrumental in getting other athletes to try both events. He takes time to mentor younger athletes even at the risk of them performing better than him. Blake is not only a track athlete at Bullard High School, but a campus leader. As a junior, he is currently in the running for one of the top 3 GPA spots in his class and is the returning starting quarterback for the varsity football team."
Bullard, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Area Softball: Brook Hill earns state tournament berth

BULLARD — Mckenna Lovelady tossed a one-hitter as the Brook Hill Lady Guard scored a 10-0 win over Carrollton Prince of Peace to win their softball regional on Friday at Schwab Field and earn a berth in the TAPPS Division II state softball tournament. Brook Hill (12-4-1) advances to the...
Whitehouse, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Best Preps Tyler Award for Boys Powerlifting: Whitehouse's Lance Deal

Best Preps Tyler Award for Boys Powerlifting: Whitehouse's Lance Deal. "Lance is a great athlete and competitor as well as an exceptional young man to be around. Lance has been a leader for the powerlifting team and has helped get the program to where it is today. Lance is the epitome of a selfless, hard working young man that not only is top notch when it comes to training and sports but also as a young man with high class and character. Lance has been in powerlifting all four years, qualifying for regionals the last 2 years. Not only because of his own success, but also because of his willingness to always help other, be an example for other lifters, and for being a great you man is the reason he is WHS' Best Prep nominee."
Whitehouse, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Best Preps Tyler Award for Girls Tennis: Whitehouse's Avril Cook

Best Preps Tyler Award for Girls Tennis: Whitehouse's Avril Cook. "Leadership is not determined by age and that is true for WHS Sophomore tennis player Avril Cook. Just two years into the high school program and she has already had an incredible impact on her teammates and the culture of the tennis team. This is my third year coaching Avril. At the end of the year, following her eighth-grade year, I spoke to the team as they prepared to enter high school outlining expectations and guidelines for the next year for tryouts. "My goal is making varsity coach, she excitedly exclaimed!” By fall tryouts, Avril had worked hard enough to be at the very bottom of the varsity ladder. She made it very clear that she wanted to be higher in the lineup. I explained this would take a lot of hard work but it was possible if she would buy into the championship culture mindset I was instilling in the program and if she would be coachable. She set to work and by the time district rolled around, she was in the most important singles spot, at number 6 where there is a lot of pressure on a player when matches are tied at 9-all. She displayed her overall toughness in a match on the line. She needed to win in order to help our team clinch a victory for a chance to play in the district championship. She was down 0-6, 0-2 when I walked out to coach her. She said “Coach, I’ll do whatever you ask of me. I know I can win this. I want to win this match more than I’ve ever wanted to win before. My team is counting on me.” I knew right then she was emerging as a leader, because she wanted to win for more than just herself. She battled back to win 11-9 in the third set. After this match, Avril was always someone I could count on, both on and off the court. She finished last fall undefeated in district at No. 6 singles and helped lead her team to the district championship. This year, Avril took more of a leadership role at practice, researching and implementing specific types of tennis specific conditioning, staying late to hit extra tennis balls or help a teammate learn something new. She often approaches me with new ideas about drills or how she can implement better doubles strategy. She comes to practice every day with a dynamic, positive energy that is contagious. Her ability to encourage and inspire others has helped our team reach new heights. She is competitive, determined and will hold her teammates accountable. Her tenacity, leadership and the willingness to always learn helped her and our team clinch back-to-back district championships and the first area championship in the history of the tennis program at Whitehouse."
Bullard, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Playoff Baseball: Smith's no-hitter helps Bullard sweep

SULPHUR SPRINGS — Hagen Smith, the fireballing Panther, tossed a no-hitter to lead Bullard to a 10-0 win over North Lamar and a sweep of their Class 4A bi-district baseball series on Friday. In the first game on Friday, the Panthers rallied from a 4-0 deficit to win 5-4 as...
Whitehouse, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Best Preps Tyler Award for Volleyball: Whitehouse's Rylie Francis

Altra Federal Credit Union Award for Volleyball: Whitehouse's Rylie Francis. "I had a lot of great candidates for this award in my program this year but what made Rylie stand out was the amount of hours and the type of role she played in her volunteer work. Rylie accumulated 65 hours and for several of her projects she played a lead role in organizing the event. On the volleyball team, Rylie really embodies the idea of a servant leader and it is easy to see how her giving heart benefits the team. She never complains, always has an encouraging voice and a motivating work ethic. She didn't get as much playing time as her teammates but she always believes in her team and is always willing to put her teammates first."