Even when you start early, teaching your cat to tolerate having his teeth brushed can be a real struggle. Dental care is an essential element of caring for your cat, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy, especially if your cat strongly protests having his teeth brushed. While a good cat toothbrush is a must-have, the best toothbrush might not be one of those traditional toothbrushes that you use on your cat’s teeth. Instead, a self-cleaning cat toothbrush can make the process of caring for your cat’s teeth much easier and more enjoyable. We’ve shared our top pick below to help you save time with your shopping.