Weekend OT: MAVS playoff GDT

Kleber played in the youth ranks of TG Veitshöchheim, SC Heuchelhof and TG Würzburg.[1] He made his debut in Germany's top-flight Basketball Bundesliga during the 2011–12 season, representing the s.Oliver Baskets, a team based in his hometown Würzburg. In his first year, he was a role player on the team with an average of 7 minutes a game. In his second season, he grew to become an important player on the team, that averaged 9.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.[2] In 2012, he declared for the NBA draft before removing his name from the list.[3] He became auto-eligible for the NBA draft in 2014, but was not picked by any team.[4]