John C. Plank

Back in 1996, a few Logan County producers had an epiphany: rather than driving back and forth to Columbus to sell their goods at other farmers markets every weekend, maybe they could pull off a market in Bellefontaine to keep their products in the same area they were grown in. Starting with just five vendors, the Logan County Farmers Market began. Those five vendors saw steady growth year after year – a sign that Logan County was finding value in their locally produced goods.