newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Liberty, OH

John C. Plank

By AssociatedPress
Bellefontaine Examiner
 4 days ago

On Thursday, May 20, 2021, John C. Plank, loving husband of Joy (Hostetler) Plank, passed away in his sleep in the early hours of the morning at the age of 95. John was born on November 8, 1925 in West Liberty, Ohio. On February 1, 1948 (73 years) he married Joy Hostetler and she survives. Together they raised three sons: Doug (Suzanne), Dennis (Connie), and Darry (Paula). Brother Lee and wife Donna live in rural West Liberty. John and Joy have 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, numerous great-great grandchildren. He has many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

www.examiner.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
West Liberty, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Quarter Midget Racing#Class President#Family Member#West Liberty High School#The City Council#United States Navy#Wife Donna#Brother Lee#Sister Ruth#Logan County#Newell Street#Brother Harley#Fairview Cemetery#Mother Addie#Husband#Detroit Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Bellefontaine Examiner

Memorial Day observances

• Bellefontaine — 9 a.m. parade Monday, May 31, with Vietnam War veteran honorees Fred Brackney and Jon Mikil Kilgore serving as grand marshals; parade concludes at approximately 10:30 a.m. at Bellefontaine Cemetery, with Bellefontaine Mayor Ben Stahler speaking and Shelley Kneece from the Logan County Veteran’s Service Office serving as guest speaker.
Bellefontaine, OHBellefontaine Examiner

Bike rodeo ride

Twins Blakley and Kai Wilcoxon, 4, of Bellefontaine, ride their bicycles through the obstacles course Saturday at the annual Bike Safety Rodeo at the Logan County Fairgrounds. The event also featured complimentary bike helmets, child ID’s, bike safety check and bicycle give-a-ways. The longtime program is a partnership of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Bellefontaine Police Department, Bellefontaine Joint Recreation District, MedFlight, Bellefontaine Fire Department, Logan County Health District, Bob Palenshus State Farm Insurance, Logan County Brain Injury Support Group, Logan County EMS, Mary Rutan Pediatrics and Mary Rutan Foundation. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
peakofohio.com

BHS holds dedication ceremony for new War Memorial

Bellefontaine High School held a dedication ceremony for the new War Memorial Saturday morning at the east side of the building. The BHS War Memorial started with the 2019-2020 BHS AGAPE Club and has now become a reality. Former advisor Jason Brown said the memorial is super important to honor...
Bellefontaine Examiner

BHS War Memorial to be dedicated Saturday

The public is invited to attend the Bellefontaine High School War Memorial dedication at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, on the east side of the building. The ceremony will take place outdoors, near the Distance Learning Center. The BHS War Memorial began as an idea and project of the 2019-2020...
Logan County, OHBellefontaine Examiner

Liberty National Bank celebrates 25 years in Logan County

Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr., president and CEO of Liberty National Bank, recently announced the bank celebrating 25 years in Logan County. To mark the occasion, Liberty invites the public to join in the celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 13, when the Flying Pepper Food Truck is at the south Bellefontaine office, 1454 S. Main St. They will be handing out $5 food vouchers, while supplies last.
Logan County, OHBellefontaine Examiner

Local career website launch shared with Rotary Club

Three guest speakers shared with Bellefontaine Rotary Club members this week about innovative networking and employment opportunities that have been made available to Logan County students and adults, including through the launch of a new website this month, https://mylocalcareer.com/. Logan County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ben Vollrath detailed...
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine High School War Memorial Dedication

You are invited to the BHS War Memorial Dedication at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 15, on the east side of the building. The event will be held outdoors, near the DLC. The BHS War Memorial started with the 2019-2020 BHS AGAPE Club, and has now become a reality. The Memorial honors all BHS students and Logan County residents who have fought to defend and serve our great Country in times of war.
Bellefontaine, OHpeakofohio.com

Rotary Club reviews the 3E campaign

How do we better connect our students with local employment opportunities?. The Bellefontaine Rotary Club met on Monday with special guest speakers Ben Vollrath, Logan County Chamber President, Katie Rychener, Marketing Management Teacher & DECA Advisor from Bellefontaine High School and Karen Sorreles, Youth Liaison from the Midwest Regional ESC. The Rotary Club continues to meet in-person each Monday at BUILD Cowork + Space in Bellefontaine.
West Liberty, OHUrbana Citizen

Yoder honored by Bluffton

WEST LIBERTY – Lilyana Yoder, West Liberty, was awarded the Bluffton University Distinguished Scholar Award for Sports and Recreation. Yoder graduated May 8 from Bluffton University with a BA in Sport and Recreation Leadership.
peakofohio.com

Stanton Lee Walker

Stanton Lee Walker, 66, of West Liberty, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Bellefontaine on April 22, 1955, the son of the late Jean Ann (Saltz) Walker. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lori Ann Walker.
Logan County, OHpeakofohio.com

Logan County Farmers Market is Chamber Member of the Month

Back in 1996, a few Logan County producers had an epiphany: rather than driving back and forth to Columbus to sell their goods at other farmers markets every weekend, maybe they could pull off a market in Bellefontaine to keep their products in the same area they were grown in. Starting with just five vendors, the Logan County Farmers Market began. Those five vendors saw steady growth year after year – a sign that Logan County was finding value in their locally produced goods.
West Liberty, OHheraldstaronline.com

West Liberty graduates tasked to ‘make your mark’

WEST LIBERTY — West Liberty University’s graduates were challenged at this weekend’s commencement ceremonies to take their next steps and make the world better for as many as they can. “What are you going to do next?” state Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, said to each of the commencement ceremonies via...
West Liberty, OHpeakofohio.com

West Liberty – Salem announces seniors of the month

West Liberty – Salem recently announced their seniors of the month for May. PARENTS: Christina Diamond, Rodney Perkins & Molly King. Soccer, NHS, FFA, FFA Officer team, iPad committee, link crew, & student council. If I were principal for a day:. Have a bring your pet to school day. Favorite...
Bellefontaine, OHpeakofohio.com

BPD CPA graduates ninth class (Audio and video included)

The ninth class of the Bellefontaine Police Department's Citizens' Police Academy graduated during a banquet ceremony at the Logan County History Center Thursday. The academy ran for 13 weeks and taught class members about the various functions of policing in Bellefontaine. Some topics included detective work, the K-9 unit, bike patrol, and firearms.