John C. Plank
On Thursday, May 20, 2021, John C. Plank, loving husband of Joy (Hostetler) Plank, passed away in his sleep in the early hours of the morning at the age of 95. John was born on November 8, 1925 in West Liberty, Ohio. On February 1, 1948 (73 years) he married Joy Hostetler and she survives. Together they raised three sons: Doug (Suzanne), Dennis (Connie), and Darry (Paula). Brother Lee and wife Donna live in rural West Liberty. John and Joy have 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, numerous great-great grandchildren. He has many cousins, nieces, and nephews.