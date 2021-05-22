newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stanford, MT

Cheryl A. (Creekmore) McCraw

By Staff Columns and Editorials
Lewistown News-Argus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheryl A. (Creekmore) McCraw, 75, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2021 in Littleton, Colorado, in the presence of her husband and two sons. Cheryl was born in Great Falls, Montana, in 1945, and lived in Stanford, Montana with her parents, Floyd Vern Creekmore and Betty (Smail) Creekmore (both deceased), and two brothers. She graduated from Stanford High School (1963), and attended Montana State University where she graduated with a home economics degree (1971).

www.lewistownnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Montana State
City
Stanford, MT
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Hawaii#Vice Principal#Stanford High School#Montana State University#Kahuku High School#Aikahi Elementary Lrb#Hawaiian#Scottish#Big Fork#Memorial Services#Husband#Highlands Ranch#Littleton#Family#Home#Laugh#Maui#Denver#Kauai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Oahu
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Montana StateNBCMontana

Dinosaurs, prehistoric Montana Moments at Museum of the Rockies

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana has one of the world's most extensive collections of dinosaur fossils. At Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, you can see those ancient fossils up close and learn all about them. The museum attracts people from all over the world. On the day NBC Montana visited,...
Montana StateWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Missing Montana woman's vehicle found with body inside

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A pickup truck belonging to a Great Falls woman who has been missing for nearly three years was found in the Missouri River with a body inside it last week, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said. The body has not been identified, Slaughter told the...
Montana StateMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Meat giveaway for Montana veterans

This letter is to all veterans and their families who reside in Missoula and all surrounding areas. On May 30, from 9 to 11 a.m., the Montana Veterans Meat Locker from Billings will be in the parking lot of 2275 N. Reserve St. to give free bags of meat to Montana veterans and families. This will be domestic and wild game. The processing is aid for Montana Veterans Meat Locker. It is made possible by Montana hunters and ranchers.
Montana StateKHQ Right Now

Students prepare to take over Montana's family farms

MISSOULA, Mont. - Agriculture is essential to Montana's economy and the industry's future is up in the air. But on Missoula County Public School's 100 acres of land, students like Big Sky High School Senior, Colter McWilliams, are learning skills they can use anywhere. “It’s really taught me to work...
Montana Stateravallirepublic.com

Montana reports 52 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update

Montana reported 52 COVID-19 cases in an update Sunday to the state case mapping and information website. Statewide, there are 1,036 active cases and a total of 1,598 Montanans have died because of COVID-19. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,685. The number of vaccine doses administered had reached 770,993...
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Update on Boats Found With Invasive Mussels Entering Montana

One way to look at it is that 18 out of 7,113 ain't bad. Of course, just one infested boat can do lots of harm to a Montana body of water. Here's hoping not too many are slipping by, as Montana inspectors have intercepted 18 boats fouled by aquatic invasive species so far this year. As of the end of last week 7,113 boats had been inspected so far, with 1,923 of those boats coming from states with known AIS infestations.
Montana StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

New Montana laws change response to grizzly bear management

Gov. Greg Gianforte signed two bills changing the way Montana responds to how grizzly bears are managed, saying the animal should lose federal Endangered Species Act protections and shifting responsibility for conflicts to the U.S. government. The post New Montana laws change response to grizzly bear management appeared first on Local News 8.
Montana StateKULR8

MSU Billings rescinds mask rule

BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana State University announced they are rescinding the existing mask rule on campus, MSUB announced Monday. The following is a letter from MSUB's COVID-19 Incident Command Team & Chancellor Hicswa:. Dear Campus Community,. Last Friday, Commissioner of Higher Education Clay Christian sent a memo to all MUS...
Montana StateBillings Gazette

Montana gov signs legislation shaping grizzly management

Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed two bills reshaping the state’s response to managing grizzly bears. The governor recently signed Senate Bill 98 from Sen. Bruce “Butch” Gillespie, R-Ethridge, and Senate Bill 337 from Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta. The bills were two of a number of controversial wildlife bills pushed by Republicans, who hold strong majorities in both chambers, and have been signed into law by their fellow Republican governor.
Montana Statenorthernbroadcasting.com

Former Montana Attorney General Spreads Awareness Of Raptor Conservation

Former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke hopes to float Montana’s rivers on a listening tour as he embarks on running for Congress to represent Montana. The redistricting process for Montana’s second House seat will be done later this year. Traditionally, the Congressional districting has spilt the state along an east-west axis and its anticipated that will likely happen again with current Representative Matt Rosendale running in the east, while Zinke, who is from Whitefish, will likely be running in the west. Before becoming a member of the president Trump’s Cabinet, he served as Montana’s lone Congressman.
Montana StateBillings Gazette

Letter to the editor: Montana needs Tester’s Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

Montana contains countless miles of cool, clean rivers that provide world-class fishing opportunities attracting anglers from across the country. Looking at the wealth of opportunity found here today, many anglers would be hard pressed to imagine there was a time that was any different. However, the legendary status that Montana’s fisheries hold in many anglers’ minds is a direct result of strong conservation efforts enacted by local Montanans.
Montana StatePosted by
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana Indoor Sports Closing Their Doors

This news came out of nowhere and hopefully someone will keep this incredible place going. Montana Indoor Sports announced today on their Facebook that they will be closing their doors effectively immediately and all of their services and leagues will be shut down. Credit: Montana Indoor Sports via Facebook. The...
Montana StateFlathead Beacon

Average Streamflows Expected in Northwest Montana

Streamflows in Montana will likely be average to below average after a dry March and April, including the Flathead River, which had a 92% of normal snowpack and a 96% of normal water year, according to the May 1 Water Supply Outlook conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
Montana StateMissoulian

Montana adds 39 new COVID-29 cases, death toll stays at 1,598

Montana reported another 39 COVID-19 cases in Monday in an update to the state case mapping and information website. As of Monday, there were 1,055 active cases in the state. The state’s official death toll from the disease remained at 1,598. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,723. The number...
Montana Statermef.org

A Montana Elk Story – An RMEF Film

Brad Treu of Mathews Archery faces the challenges of western bowhunting in Big Sky Country. An absolute monster bull proves to be a formidable adversary and surprise outcomes are the result of skill and opportunity. As the story goes, nothing good comes easy. Mathews Archery — http://mathewsinc.com/​​​. Browning Firearms —...
Montana StatePosted by
Only In Montana

Whitefish City Beach Is A Beachfront Attraction In Montana You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over Again

Montana summers fly by in the blink of an eye. In a state where it’s possible (and probable) that we’ll see snow in June, it’s easy to appreciate the warm sunshine and long, beautiful days. This summer, we hope you’ll stick around and explore a little more of Big Sky Country. Start by heading to […] The post Whitefish City Beach Is A Beachfront Attraction In Montana You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over Again appeared first on Only In Your State.
Montana Statenorthernbroadcasting.com

Goodwill CEO Talks About What The Company Provides Montana

With graduation season upon us and employers planning to hire 7.2% more graduates from the Class of 2021 than they did from the Class of 2020, the personal-finance website Wallet Hub released its report on 2021’s best places to start a career comparing more than 180 U.S. Cities. Billings ranks 66th while Missoula is at 97th based on 28 key indicators of career-friendliness from the availability of entry level jobs to monthly average starting salary to housing affordability.