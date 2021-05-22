Cheryl A. (Creekmore) McCraw
Cheryl A. (Creekmore) McCraw, 75, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2021 in Littleton, Colorado, in the presence of her husband and two sons. Cheryl was born in Great Falls, Montana, in 1945, and lived in Stanford, Montana with her parents, Floyd Vern Creekmore and Betty (Smail) Creekmore (both deceased), and two brothers. She graduated from Stanford High School (1963), and attended Montana State University where she graduated with a home economics degree (1971).www.lewistownnews.com