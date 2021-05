Even though Annamarie Tendler mostly works behind the scenes, she has still managed to make her way into the spotlight. Unfortunately, though, her recent time in the spotlight hasn’t been rainbows and butterflies. It was recently announced that Annamarie and her husband, John Mulaney, would be going their separate ways after being married for seven years. The couple hasn’t provided many details about their split, although it likely has something to do with John’s struggle with drug and alcohol addiction. While it’s never nice to see couples split up, it appears that both parties are doing what they need to do to be happy. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Annamarie Tendler.