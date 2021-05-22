newsbreak-logo
St. Louis Doctor Helps Patients Avoid Unnecessary Diabetic Amputations Using Minimally Invasive Procedure

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS, May 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Midwest Institute for Non-Surgical Therapy (MINT) is leading the way in providing early diagnosis and innovative treatments for St. Louis, Missouri, patients who suffer from vascular disease, greatly reducing the need for amputations.

Led by Dr. Goke Akinwande, a board-certified endovascular specialist, the Vascular Center at MINT is one of the few centers in St. Louis dedicated to the outpatient treatment of venous and arterial diseases. Since the Center opened in 2019, MINT has become a regional leader in preventing potentially life-threatening amputations among patients who suffer from diabetes. Dr. Akinwande and his team use innovative technology and non-surgical techniques to treat diabetic sores and prevent amputations.

Data from the Amputee Coalition shows that nearly 4,000 amputations were performed in Missouri in 2014 alone, with most amputations performed on older male patients.

"We were aggressive with our outreach initiatives because we understand the urgency of this problem," said Akinwande. "The rates of diabetes and obesity keep rising, and it goes hand in hand with the rates of diabetic amputations. If we don't act fast, we will lose a lot of limbs and a lot of lives."

Most amputations performed in Missouri are the result of a condition known as critical limb ischemia (CLI), often referred to as "poor circulation." CLI is an advanced form of PAD.

PAD is a complication of diabetes that causes the arteries in the legs to narrow, leading to pain, tingling, numbness, and difficulty walking. As PAD advances, it can quickly lead to wounds and sores on the feet that risk becoming infected and requiring amputation. Risk factors, such as long-term smoking, high blood pressure, obesity, and high cholesterol can worsen PAD symptoms and make amputation more likely to be necessary.

In Missouri, rates of adult smoking, obesity, and physical inactivity are higher than the national average, according to data reported in the 2021 County Health Rankings Report.

The rate of patients who have been diagnosed with diabetes is also continuing to rise in Missouri, making it important for local medical professionals to provide people with access to proper screening and care. Convenient and affordable access to care can greatly help prevent amputations related to diabetes and PAD.

In response to this growing medical concern, the Midwest Institute for Non-Surgical Therapy is leading the way in the fight against preventable amputations in Missouri residents who suffer from peripheral vascular disease. Dr. Akinwande and the team of professionals at MINT are using minimally invasive treatment techniques to address PAD symptoms and improve the quality of life for patients. If caught early, patients can successfully avoid amputations and more invasive procedures down the road.

"This is a health care epidemic that is just as bad as the COVID pandemic," continued Akinwande. "My issue with this condition is that there are options and ways to prevent amputations, but patients don't know their options. Opening up blood vessels improves leg pain, but if a patient has a footsore, it can heal the wound faster. If you have a wound that has not healed for several weeks or months, I recommend those people get a second opinion."

Dr. Akinwande and the team at MINT have also spent much of their time and resources raising awareness through grassroots efforts and community initiatives at local and national levels.

Dr. Akinwande's minimally invasive procedure involves making a small incision to access a blood vessel. A small laser is then used to shave harmful plaque from the vessel. Then, a balloon or stent is inserted to open the artery and improve blood flow to the legs. The entire procedure takes about one hour to complete. At MINT, all procedures are done at the clinic and patients get to go home the same day.

It's important to promptly seek medical attention as soon as any foot sores or ulcers develop. Dr. Akinwande encourages people to get screened as early as possible for PAD, which is why he offers free screenings five days a week at MINT.

According to the Mayo Clinic, people with PAD may have mild or no symptoms or discomfort that is triggered by activity.

Common symptoms of peripheral vascular disease include:

  • Muscle cramps in hips, thighs or calves after physical activity
  • Leg numbness or weakness
  • Coldness in lower leg or foot, usually focused to one side
  • Sores on toes, feet or legs that don't heal on their own
  • Skin discoloration in legs
  • Hair loss or slower leg hair growth

About the Midwest Institute for Non-Surgical Therapy (MINT)

The Vascular Center at MINT is St. Louis' first and only outpatient center dedicated to the non-surgical treatment of venous and arterial disease. The center specializes in complex arterial reconstruction including tibioperoneal and pedal loop reconstruction, as well as improving wound healing in diabetic patients. The Vascular Center also has a comprehensive practice that treats venous disorders. Treatments at MINT are performed exclusively by Dr. Goke Akinwande. For more information, visit www.mintstl.com.

dr-akinwande.jpg Dr. Akinwande

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-louis-doctor-helps-patients-avoid-unnecessary-diabetic-amputations-using-minimally-invasive-procedure-301297230.html

SOURCE Midwest Institute for Nonsurgical Therapy

Health Servicesbeckersasc.com

Most patients who undergo minimally invasive spine procedure avoid surgery for 5 years: Cleveland Clinic

The majority of patients who undergo a minimally invasive lumbar decompression procedure can avoid surgery for at least five years, a Cleveland Clinic study found. Minimally invasive lumbar decompression, also called "mild," is a treatment option for lumbar spinal stenosis patients with hypertrophic ligamentum flavum as a contributing factor. CMS increased reimbursement for the mild procedure at ASCs last year.
CancerDOT med

Unnecessary imaging costs head and neck cancer patients $9,600 a year

Prescribing follow-up imaging for head and neck cancer patients who show no signs of cancer recurrence can leave them paying tens of thousands of dollars, according to a new single-center analysis. Researchers at NorthShore University HealthSystem say such scanning should only be administered to those that show any signs of...
Madison, WInbc15.com

UW Health ranks #1 in state in avoiding unnecessary tests, procedures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health was ranked as the best hospital in the state for avoiding performing unnecessary tests and procedures to its patients, according to one study. Lown Institute, a nonpartisan health care think tank, released a list earlier this month and ranked over 3,100 hospitals in the country. UW Health placed first in the state for avoiding overuse, meaning they avoided delivering tests and procedures that provide little to no clinical benefit, would unlikely have an impact on clinician decisions and would increase health care spending for patients or increase risk for patients without the chance of a better outcome.
HealthChiropractic Economics

Helping your active sports patients to avoid knee surgery

Assessing key treatment options in sports chiropractic to help patients minimize risks and avoid knee surgery. Knee injuries in athletes is a common complaint in chiropractic and physical therapy offices. No matter the level of play, the potential exists for an injury event to occur. Helping patients avoid knee surgery in the presence of this potential risk requires a health care professional who understands the intrinsic and extrinsic factors that may contribute to an injury.
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Doctor moves clinics, to help his patients keep moving

When Dr. Brent Thiel was in college a few decades ago, he had a life-changing experience. Well, his wife had the experience, but it changed the direction of Dr. Thiel’s life. “My wife and I were both gymnasts — that’s where we became friends. She competed through college, where she...
HealthPosted by
IBTimes

Doctors Accidentally Amputate Wrong Leg Of 82-Year-Old Patient

The elderly patient was suffering from an illness that affected his legs. He got admitted after being informed his left leg required amputation. The mistake came into light two days after the surgery. A hospital in Austria issued a statement Thursday saying the doctors had amputated the wrong leg of...
Healthophthalmologytimes.com

Minimally invasive retinal reattachment procedure leads to enhanced photoreceptor integrity

A study led by investigators at St. Michael's Hospital of Unity Health Toronto supports pneumatic retinopexy as a primary retinal reattachment technique to achieve better long-term integrity of photoreceptors. A minimally invasive retinal reattachment procedure, which can be performed in an ophthalmologist’s office, may offer improved long-term integrity and structure...
Healthmobihealthnews.com

London's Royal Free Hospital to use AI keyhole procedure for heart attack patients

Heart attack patients at the Royal Free Hospital in London are to benefit from a new artificial intelligence (AI) backed keyhole procedure. Abbott Ultreon 1.0 software merges optical coherence tomography (OCT), an imaging tool that provides cardiologists a view inside an artery or blood vessel, with AI technology for enhanced visualisation.
Weight LossEurekAlert

Pairing bariatric procedure with diabetes drug increases weight loss

Bethesda, MD (May 14, 2021) -- Combining minimally invasive endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG) with the diabetes drug semaglutide can provide additional significant weight loss for patients who are not candidates for invasive weight-loss surgery, according to research that was selected for presentation at Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) 2021. "As the...
CancerSaratogian

Pandemic Leads Doctors to Rethink Unnecessary Treatment

Covid-19 is opening the door for researchers to address a problem that has vexed the medical community for decades: the overtreatment and unnecessary treatment of patients. This story also ran on The Washington Post. It can be republished for free. On one hand, the pandemic caused major health setbacks for...
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Early biomarker warning of heart disease for diabetic patients

New research has shown that people with type 1 diabetes may have features of premature heart disease induced by the condition often before they even get their diagnosis. Early markers for this heart disease could be used to ensure patients get targeted therapies as soon as they are diagnosed with type 1 diabetes to slow down or even halt cardiovascular problems.
Weight LossDaily Iberian

Diabetes patients at greater risk for stroke

SHREVEPORT, La. -- “Diabetic patients have two to three times higher risk of having a stroke compared to non-diabetic patients,” said Dr. Syed Abbas, a vascular neurologist with Willis Knighton Health System. The reason? People with Type 2 diabetes have a sustained high level of glucose in their blood. That...
World104.1 WIKY

Austrian hospital amputates wrong leg of elderly patient

VIENNA (Reuters) – An Austrian hospital amputated the wrong leg of a patient, it said on Thursday, blaming human error for what it called a “tragic mistake”. The elderly patient is suffering from many illnesses, the Freistadt Clinic, in a town of the same name near the Czech border, said in a statement. Previous sicknesses have affected his legs, to the point that his left leg required amputation.
Plano, TXarcamax.com

Looking to boost profits, some dentists push unnecessary procedures

In 1993, Dr. David Silber, a dentist now practicing in Plano, Texas, was fired from the first dental clinic he worked for. He’d been assigned to a patient another dentist had scheduled for a crown preparation — a metal or porcelain cap for a broken or decayed tooth. However, Silber found nothing wrong with the tooth, so he sent the patient home.
Health ServicesMedscape News

Effects of Comprehensive Geriatric Care Models on Postoperative Outcomes in Geriatric Surgical Patients

Aparna Saripella; Sara Wasef; Mahesh Nagappa; Sheila Riazi; Marina Englesakis; Jean Wong; Frances Chung. Background: The elderly population is highly susceptible to develop post-operative complications after major surgeries. It is not clear whether the comprehensive geriatric care models are effective in reducing adverse events. The objective of this systematic review and meta-analysis is to determine whether the comprehensive geriatric care models improved clinical outcomes, particularly in decreasing the prevalence of delirium and length of hospital stay (LOS) in elderly surgical patients.
Advocacymassdevice.com

Rapid Medical raises $50M to support its minimally invasive stroke treatments

Rapid Medical has completed an oversubscribed Series D financing worth $50 million, with money slated to support rapid worldwide commercialization of the Yokeam, Israel–based company’s minimally invasive stroke treatment tech. The money raised comes on the heels of FDA clearance of the company’s Tigertriever revascularization device to treat ischemic stroke....
Loma Linda, CAllu.edu

100 patients at LLUMC – Murrieta have benefitted from minimally invasive surgery to treat atrial fibrillation

Physicians at Loma Linda University Medical Center – Murrieta have completed 100 left atrial appendage closures with the use of a device called the Watchman to treat patients with a heart condition called atrial fibrillation. LLUMC – Murrieta is the first and only center to reach this milestone in the southwest Riverside County community in record time.