Economy

International Van Lines Announces #1 Ranking By Forbes

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., May 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many studies claim that moving ranks amongst the top stressful things someone can endure in a lifetime.

The headache of packing, purging, and moving to a new town is a lot for anyone to handle.

To add to that, finding an honest mover can be a challenge. With so much to sift through on the internet, where do you go, and how do you start?

Several consumer groups such as Forbes rate International Van Lines the number one mover in the country. Their survey is based on service, cost, and customer service issues. Like any mover that handles thousand of moves, IVL does deal with issues from time to time.

However, how they react to a situation is what sets them apart from others. Established in 2004, primarily as an international mover, IVL has become one of the most prominent and most recognized names in moving.

IVL was a featured company in the INC 5000 two times. Its CEO, Josh Morales, started the company at the young age of 21. Today he's 38 years old and runs one of the most respected companies in the moving business.

International Van Lines is a minority-owned company that employees a staff of over 200. Its fleet has over 75 trucks, and they offer storage nationwide.

Whether you're moving a one-bedroom or a six-bedroom, IVL can help get your household goods to their destination safely.

Getting an estimate from IVL is very easy. They offer a virtual walkthrough which takes minutes. You can also go to their website and use their moving calculator to get an idea of costs.

"It's a great honor to have my company on the Forbes list. When I first started International Van Lines, I never thought it would be what it is today. I'm very grateful to my fantastic staff and our fabulous customers. We will continue to strive to be better." - Josh Morales, CEO.

international-van-lines.jpg International Van Lines International Van Lines moving crew

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-van-lines-announces-1-ranking-by-forbes-301297198.html

SOURCE International Van Lines

