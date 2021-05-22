Howard County Public School System sees an increase in enrollment numbers in April 2021; Enrollment now above Sept 2020
Enrollment numbers for Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) are kind of a big deal…as those numbers drive some funding for our school system. The April 2021 report showed an increase of 81 students from the previous month (Enrollment now at 57,366). This brings the total of 1,502 students lower than what was reported in September 2019 and 73 higher than what was reported in September 2020. This is also 2,056 less students than what was reported in April, 2020 (59,422).scotteblog.com