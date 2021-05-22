newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Howard County, MD

Howard County Public School System sees an increase in enrollment numbers in April 2021; Enrollment now above Sept 2020

By Reporters and Photographers
scotteblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnrollment numbers for Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) are kind of a big deal…as those numbers drive some funding for our school system. The April 2021 report showed an increase of 81 students from the previous month (Enrollment now at 57,366). This brings the total of 1,502 students lower than what was reported in September 2019 and 73 higher than what was reported in September 2020. This is also 2,056 less students than what was reported in April, 2020 (59,422).

scotteblog.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
County
Howard County, MD
Howard County, MD
Government
Howard County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public High Schools#High School Students#Public Schools#Special Schools#Hcpss#The County Budget#Enrollment Numbers#April#Middle School#Chart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Howard County, MDWTOP

Howard Co. high school seniors get good news about graduation

Howard County, Maryland, high school students and families got some good news Monday about graduation. More tickets will be available to each high school senior participating in a graduation ceremony. Students are now allowed to receive six guest tickets for graduation, and all guests may sit in the pavilion or...
Howard County, MDPosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

Mentors help students grow

A-OK Mentoring pairs volunteers like Bob Miller, above, with Howard County students for a weekly one-hour mentoring session that focuses on self-esteem in addition to academics. During the pandemic, mentors reached their students via Zoom. Photo courtesy of A-OK Mentoring. Two decades ago, pediatric social worker Chaya Kaplan met an...
Howard County, MDscotteblog.com

Howard County Lifts Mask Mandate

Today, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced the County would follow the Governor’s recommendation and lift its mask mandate on Saturday, May 15, with the exception of public transit, in schools, day-cares, and medical facilities. “Following recent CDC guidance, and considering more than 75% of Howard County residents 16+ have...
Howard County, MDPosted by
Howard County Times

Howard County schools double number of attendees allowed at outdoor in-person graduation ceremonies

Howard County schools Superintendent Michael Martirano announced Tuesday that more family members will be able to attend high school graduation ceremonies this spring. When the district last month originally planned the outdoor in-person commencements at Merriweather Post Pavilion, the school system was only going to allow two guests on the lawn per student.
Maryland Statescotteblog.com

The Board of Directors of the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland has approved pursuing the sale of Camp Ilchester in Ellicott City

Message from the GSCM Board of Directors May 12, 2021. After careful consideration and discussion during Board meetings held on May 4 and May 10, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland, Inc. has approved pursuing the sale of Camp Ilchester, subject to the Board’s final approval of price, terms, and conditions of a potential sale.
Howard County, MDhowardcountymd.gov

Howard County Completes New Cut Road Repairs, Reopens Roadway

Mark Miller, Administrator, Office of Public Information, 410-313-2022. ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County has completed repairs on New Cut Road where the stream bank and road collapsed from the 2018 flood in Ellicott City. The roadway, which was previously closed to through traffic, has reopened. Repairs included the construction of two retaining walls and regrading work to stabilize and strengthen the area between New Cut Road and the New Cut tributary. Upon completion of the stabilization, the entire area was reforested to the maximum extent practical with a variety of native plants and trees. The project also provided an opportunity to replace and reinforce a water main stream crossing that needed repair.  
Howard County, MDPosted by
Howard County Times

With one of the highest vaccination rates in the state, Howard County’s COVID numbers continue steep decline

A result of having one of the highest vaccination rates in the state, Howard’s coronavirus metrics rates are falling to levels not seen since last June. Two key numbers that public health officials and local leaders use when assessing the spread of the virus — weekly positivity rate and weekly average new-case rate — are both at low levels.
Maryland StateWbaltv.com

Girl Scouts of Central Maryland to sell Camp Ilchester

(Video: Girl Scouts hope sale of Camp Ilchester will be reconsidered -- April 2021) A Howard County campground beloved by Girl Scouts is on track to be sold. The Girl Scouts of Central Maryland's board of directors posted an update Wednesday on its website about the fate of Camp Ilchester, saying: "After careful consideration and discussion during board meetings held on May 4 and May 10, 2021, the board of directors of the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland Inc. has approved pursuing the sale of Camp Ilchester, subject to the board's final approval of price, terms and conditions of a potential sale."
Howard County, MDhcpss.org

Howard HS Student Peter Banyas Elected 2021-2022 SMOB

Peter Banyas, a Howard High School rising senior, was recently elected Student Member of the Board of Education (SMOB) for the 2021-2022 school year. The Howard County Association of Student Councils (HCASC) held the election online, May 5-7. As the new SMOB, Banyas will be eligible to vote on all...
Howard County, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Howard County Executive To Announce Additional Business Grants

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WBFF) -- On Monday, the Howard County Executive Calvin Ball will announce additional HoCo RISE Business Grant funding. The press conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Periodic Table in Columbia. “During the course of the past year, our small local businesses have pushed forward...
Howard County, MDscotteblog.com

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball opened applications for a 4th round of HoCo RISE Business Grants for restaurants and hotels

Today, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball opened applications for a 4th round of HoCo RISE Business Grants for restaurants and hotels. This round of grants is funded by the State with $1.2 million for restaurants and over $500,000 available for hotels. The County is targeting businesses that have not yet received a grant, but all are welcome to apply. Applications can be completed at www.hceda.org/c19grants by May 24th. Photos of the event can be found here. Video can be found here.
Howard County, MDPosted by
Howard County Times

Howard County announces more than $1.7 million in grants to support restaurants, hotels amid COVID pandemic

Howard County on Monday opened applications for a fourth round of HoCo RISE business grants for local restaurants and hotels amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. At a news conference, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said the new round of grants — with $1.2 million allocated for restaurants and more than $500,000 for hotels — will be funded by the state.
Howard County, MDscotteblog.com

Howard County leads the state with 55.5% of eligible residents 16+ are fully vaccinated according to the Maryland Department of Health

Reported by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on May 9th:. As of May 8th, Howard County leads the state with 55.5% of eligible residents 16+ are fully vaccinated according to the Maryland Department of Health. We continue to work with the Howard County Health Department and the State to ensure residents receive the vaccine safely and efficiently, as we receive supply.