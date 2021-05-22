Howard County Public School System sees an increase in enrollment numbers in April 2021; Enrollment now above Sept 2020

Mark Miller, Administrator, Office of Public Information, 410-313-2022. ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County has completed repairs on New Cut Road where the stream bank and road collapsed from the 2018 flood in Ellicott City. The roadway, which was previously closed to through traffic, has reopened. Repairs included the construction of two retaining walls and regrading work to stabilize and strengthen the area between New Cut Road and the New Cut tributary. Upon completion of the stabilization, the entire area was reforested to the maximum extent practical with a variety of native plants and trees. The project also provided an opportunity to replace and reinforce a water main stream crossing that needed repair.