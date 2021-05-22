Box Office: F9 Takes Huge Opening In China, Projected To Gross $150M In Opening Weekend

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe ninth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise ‘F9’ has taken a bumper opening at the China box office. The much-awaited Universal’s ‘F9’ officially landed in China yesterday and blistered a huge $59.1 million to record the biggest Hollywood opening of the pandemic era and the second biggest pandemic opening behind Detective Chinatown 3. The film is also doing good business in Korea, Hong Kong, Russia, and the Middle East where it opened on Wednesday and Thursday.

blogtobollywood.com
