Box Office: F9 Takes Huge Opening In China, Projected To Gross $150M In Opening Weekend

The Toretto family will be back in action this week as Universal’s F9 speeds into early offshore release beginning in Korea and Hong Kong on Wednesday, followed by Russia and the Middle East on Thursday and China on Friday. In those markets combined, F9 is looking to drive off with an opening weekend in the $160M-$180M range, industry sources believe, though it could go higher. Even on the low-end of the projected estimates, it would be the biggest international box office opening of a Hollywood film during the pandemic era.