‘Fast & Furious 9’ debuts in China with 59.1 million and could gross 150 in its opening weekend

Fast and Furious 9 is off to a good start with its box office in Korea. The film is expected to be a hit in theaters. Due to what is happening with the coronavirus pandemic, the film industry is turned upside down and faces great inconvenience. So far, many films had to delay their premieres, others were launched on platforms and those that opted for the cinema … did not have a surprising box office. But Fast and Furious 9 is sweeping its box office in Korea.