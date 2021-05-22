‘Fast & Furious 9’ debuts in China with 59.1 million and could gross 150 in its opening weekend
‘Fast & Furious 9’ will save the cinema. Well, maybe it is an exaggeration, but it is true that the international success that Universal’s film is beginning to have is a sign that the industry is returning to a normality similar to that of before the coronavirus. After having the best post-COVID premiere in Korea a few days ago, now the new installment of the saga of races and soap operas arrives in China at full throttle.www.explica.co