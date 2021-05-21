newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

Why Healthy Breathing Is So Scarce in Today’s World

By Mary Lou Harris
sixtyandme.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his recent book Breath, the New Science of a Lost Art, author James Nestor is on a quest for a more healthy breath. In the process he takes us on a historic tour of the formation of the human face. While he digs deep into the technical side of...

sixtyandme.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Breathing#Difficulty Breathing#Healthy People#Nutrition#Human Life#Freediving#Chinese#Native American#Buddhist#Japanese#African#Hawaiian#Christian#Brit#Breathing Issues#Slow Breathing Techniques#Spontaneous Breathing#Breathing Drawbacks#Breaths#Human History
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Yoga
Related
ReligionRELEVANT Magazine

Why Learning to Breathe May Be the Best Way to Pray

I am a therapist, and my job often entails sitting across from hurt-hardened humans on their last leg of hope. Sometimes their exasperation momentarily silences the hope in my soul; their seething hostility clouds my sense of wisdom for what could possibly shatter the block of ice keeping them arctic and separated.
HealthMic

Why we feel temperature differently, according to doctors

I am always cold. Like if it's below 70 degrees, I'm wearing a hoodie and gloves. My ex, on the other hand, would walk around Vancouver in winter without a proper jacket if I didn’t pester her. This seemed like a cute, innocuous difference between us at first, but ultimately it led to divorce. JK, but once we moved in together, it really did feel like we were constantly fighting over the thermostat. Do humans really feel temperature differently? Why are we like this? I want to talk to doctors about how we can acclimate to the personal weather patterns of the people we love.
Healthhealthdigest.com

What Happens To Your Body When You Sleep Without A Blanket

Falling onto your mattress and sliding under a warm blanket after a long and tiring day tops the list of life's little pleasures. But what would happen if you fell onto your mattress without a blanket to slide under? We shiver at the thought — both literally and figuratively. Apparently,...
Food & DrinksCNN

Why you might not really need 8 glasses of water per day

The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the writers. CNN is showcasing the work of The Conversation, a collaboration between journalists and academics to provide news analysis and commentary. The content is produced solely by The Conversation. (The Conversation) — The warmer weather and longer days have...
Diseases & Treatmentshealthing.ca

Case study: Woman had 27 contact lenses in one eye

Each week we comb through science journals to explore a baffling medical issue. Dumbfounded doctors could hardly believe their eyes when they found a “blueish mass” that prevented them from performing routine cataract surgery on a 67-year-old U.K. patient. The woman, whose case was documented in the BMJ in 2017,...
Cell PhonesThrive Global

Beware of using a mobile phone before bed!

A specialist doctor blew a surprise when he revealed that using a mobile phone right before bedtime leads to many health problems, most notably obesity, weight gain, insulin disorders and diabetes in the body. Specialist Dr. Daniel Seeger appeared in a video tape broadcast by the global “Business Insider” website explaining the dangers of using cell phones and tablets on the bed before bed, a habit that most people suffer from every day, as Seeger points out that this habit is closer to “toxins” that enter the body.
Public HealthThrive Global

Why are we healthy?

This piece was first posted on Substack. To comment, please go there. Earlier this month, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people need no longer wear a mask or physically distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (with the exception of places where such measures remain required by law). There are undoubtedly a large number of factors—from the political to the scientific—that informed and influenced this decision. But, leaving aside etiology for the moment, the unexpected announcement does present an opportunity to interrogate why we have done what we have done during the pandemic, and what we want, or perhaps should want, to guide our decision-making during these times.
Animalswglt.org

Why You Should Celebrate World Bee Day Today

There's a day for just about everything, and the United Nations has designated May 20 as the day to celebrate the pollinators dwelling in hives, fields and gardens around the globe. And there's good reason to pay attention to bees. "There are 20,000 species of bees around the world and...
Skin Caretravelexperta.com

How to Keep Your Eyes Healthy When Travelling

There are many health aspects you will want to consider when you go travelling. Whether this involves a weekend break, package holiday, or even sporadic trips to new destinations, it isn’t just reducing the likelihood of illness that you need to keep in mind. Aside from this, you also want to be able to keep your eyes in great shape. Eye problems, especially when away from home, can be frightening, as well as detract from the experiences that you might have otherwise enjoyed.
IndiaLas Vegas Herald

Xiplomacy: Xi's civilization view offers insight into today's world

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the unique and important role of the world civilizations in his address at the 2019 Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations. "To meet our common challenges and create a better future for all, we look to culture and civilization...
HealthGreatist

Sob Stories: Why Do My Eyes Burn So Bad When I Cry?

Tearing up after one too many episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy” or someone broke your heart? Sometimes, waterworks are inevitable. And while you start crying it out, you’ve probably noticed some annoying eye irritation symptoms like burning, stinging, and itchiness. Umm, why do my eyes burn when I cry?. When you...
Skin CareWashington Post

Skin picking can be a troubling, visible mark of pandemic stress

For as long as I can remember, I’ve picked at the skin on my fingers. Growing up, my family did everything they could think of to curb the destructive behavior, which flared up whenever I was stressed or anxious. They made sure my nails were trimmed short, covered my fingers with bandages or silicone caps, and gently swatted at my hands or scolded me when they caught me in the act. But nothing worked.
ScienceWTAX

How long do allergies last—a few years or your whole life?

Science doesn’t know a whole lot about allergies, but there’s a bit of good news. Clifford Bassett is the medical director of Allergy & Asthma Care of NY and says, “The only good thing about getting older is that, in many cases, allergies are less prevalent.” So why do some kids grow out of certain food allergies? That’s unclear. The experts say if you get food allergies as a kid, you just have to wait and see if your tolerances change in the future, and if you haven’t outgrown an allergy by the time you’re a teen, you’re likely to have it for life. Allergies, especially seasonal allergies, can change a lot over a lifetime, but it might not have much to do with your body. Each place you live has its own set of allergens, so moving will likely change your allergies too. It also takes time to become allergic to things—this is because you get sensitized one year and then react the next. Some bad news: people with one allergy are far more likely to develop another. Also, many things seem to affect our immune response—and thus allergies: including hormones, puberty, pregnancy, menopause, and weight gain or obesity. (PopSci)
HealthHarper's Bazaar

Yes, there is such a thing as drinking too much water

Too much of any Instagram trend can be a bad thing. Too many Knoll Wassily chairs and wavy mirrors can make an apartment look cluttered; too much of a trendy moisturiser can overwhelm your pores; and, yes, it’s possible to drink too much water. Giant water bottles have exploded on...