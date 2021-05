(From ABC7Chicago) A 7th grader from Winnetka, Illinois has created a ventilator out of Legos in an effort to help with ventilator shortages. Anthony Hartman said he’s been creating and building things ever since he can remember. The 12-year-old used up his free time during the peaks of the pandemic to think of solutions to help those in need. In this case, he wanted to provide a solution for ventilator shortages.