Flood Warning issued for Orange by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 19:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Orange FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT MONDAY FOR SOUTHEASTERN JASPER AND NORTH CENTRAL ORANGE COUNTIES At 1208 AM CDT, Gage reports indicated Flooding Occurring along Cow Bayou. Some locations that will experience flooding include Orange and Vidor. Flooding is occurring along the Cow Bayou.alerts.weather.gov