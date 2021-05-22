Lexi Kilfoyl Bounces Back For Career Outing Against ASU

Happy Monday, everyone. As you already know, the softball team is hosting a regional. Clemson is part of it and is seemingly underseeded. Coach Patrick Murphy weighed in. Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said it reminded him of the 2017 bracket when Minnesota was sent to Tuscaloosa despite being ranked No. 1 in at least one of the rankings. The Golden Gophers were 54-3 entering the postseason but had to travel to No. 16 seeded Alabama for the regional. The Tide won that bracket.