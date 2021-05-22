newsbreak-logo
NBA

Highlights and Best Moments: Heat 107-109 Bucks in NBA Playoffs 2021

By Adrián Hernández
vavel.com
 7 days ago

A lot of intensity and good defensive play by Miami. With six more wins than their opponents, the Bucks are hoping this year will be the right one to reach the NBA Finals. In their last game with substitutes, they lost to the Bulls.

www.vavel.com
NBACBS Sports

Bulls vs. Bucks: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Chicago Bulls may be playing at home Sunday, but the experts are forecasting a 3.5-point loss. They and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off at 9 p.m. ET May 16 at United Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Chicago has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Milwaukee and is hoping to record their first win since Dec. 26 of 2017.
NBAlindyssports.com

Bucks F Khris Middleton (ankle) ruled out vs. Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has been ruled out for the team’s regular-season finale against the host Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Middleton, who is dealing with left ankle soreness, is averaging 20.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 68 games this season. The 29-year-old collected 21 points, seven assists...
NBAMiami Herald

Heat to enter playoffs as East’s No. 6 seed, will face either Bucks or Nets in first round

The Miami Heat’s road back to the NBA Finals just got tougher. With the New York Knicks holding on to defeat the Boston Celtics 96-92 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon, the Heat is now locked into sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Regardless of the result of the Heat’s regular-season finale against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night, the defending Eastern Conference champion will enter the playoffs as the sixth seed.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Bulls finish season with win over playoff-bound Bucks

Thaddeus Young finished with 20 points and seven rebounds to help the host Chicago Bulls finish their season with a 118-112 victory over the playoff-bound Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night. Young was one of six Bulls who scored in double figures as Coby White totaled 19 points, five rebounds and...
NBAHastings Tribune

Chicago Bulls finish the season at 31-41 after a 118-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks

CHICAGO -- Before the Chicago Bulls’ final game of an unprecedented 2020-21 season — a 118-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night — forward Thad Young took the microphone at center court to address the crowd. Much like Zach LaVine did on the first night fans were allowed back at the United Center, Young thanked the fans for their support and for enduring such a trying season.
NBAchatsports.com

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Thread

Good evening, Bucks fans. We made it! Tonight’s matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls marks the final contest of the regular season! The games are about to matter again!. For the eight people who actually read the Game Thread, allow me to thank each and every one of...
NBACBS Sports

Bucks look to continue surge vs. Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks close out their regular season on the road Sunday night against the host Chicago Bulls. With a victory and Brooklyn loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, the Bucks (46-25) will move up to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference via a tiebreaker over the Nets.
NBAESPN

Bucks' Middleton to miss regular-season finale against Bulls

CHICAGO --  Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton will miss the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls because of a sore left ankle. Middleton, averaging 20.4 points, was ruled out Sunday after scoring 21 points the previous night in a win over Miami. The two-time All-Star is missing his fourth game this season.
NBAESPN

Bucks vs Bulls 5/16/2021 Moneyline, Total, Stats, & Betting Odds

The Milwaukee Bucks (46-25) hit the court against the Chicago Bulls (30-41) on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI. Bucks at Bulls (-1.5, 223) The Bucks knocked off the Heat 122-108 in their last outing on Saturday. Bryn Forbes scored a team-high 21 points to lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as 4.5-point favorites, and the teams combined to go under the 233 point total.
NBAMinneapolis Star Tribune

Bucks hold Antetokounmpo, Middleton out of finale

CHICAGO — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was a late scratch from the Milwaukee Bucks' lineup with the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference out of reach, and Khris Middleton missed the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls because of lingering soreness in his left ankle. The Brooklyn Nets...
NBAwhbl.com

Bulls 118, Bucks 112

CHICAGO, IL (WHBL) – The Milwaukee Bucks fell 118-112 to the Bulls in Chicago to wrap up the regular season on Sunday. With the number-three playoff spot locked in and no chance to secure the number-two seed, the Bucks decided to rest their top players. Rookie Jordan Nwora had 34 points and 14 rebounds in the setback. Jeff Teague added 23 points.
NBAchatsports.com

Bucks Beat Heat 122-108, Maintain Bid For East’s No. 2 Seed

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton and Bryn Forbes each scored 21 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 122-108 on Saturday night in a potential first-round playoff series preview. Jrue Holiday added 20 points and 10 assists for the Bucks, who have won three straight and eight...
NBA101 WIXX

Bucks start fast, beat the Heat

(WNFL) – The Milwaukee Bucks started fast, outscoring Miami 44-28 in the first quarter en route to a 122-108 win over the Heat Saturday night in Milwaukee. Khris Middleton and Bryn Forbes led the Bucks with 21 points each. Jrue Holiday added 20. Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 18...
NBAtonyspicks.com

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Milwaukee Bucks will meet with the Chicago Bulls in NBA action in United Center, IL, on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 9:00 PM (EDT). Milwaukee will play in the second of a back-to-back match after racing out to a 16-point lead after one quarter and cruising to a 122-108 home win over Miami the night before. Milwaukee (46-25) had 29 assists on 46 field goals and shot 54 percent overall. On a combined 15-for-21 shooting, Khris Middleton and Bryn Forbes each scored 21 points to lead Milwaukee. Milwaukee is 3rd at 46-25 in the Eastern Conference.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 goals to achieve success in the NBA Playoffs

After an eventful regular season ended last night, the Milwaukee Bucks are officially slated to take on the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs. This team has already been written off by many before the postseason has even started because of their performance in each of the previous two seasons. Plagued by the thought that they cannot translate their regular season success into the playoffs after two consecutive failures, they are certainly looking to rewrite the narrative this time around.
NBAshepherdexpress.com

Bucks Week Ahead: Eyes on Miami

Before tip-off on Sunday night’s season finale with the Chicago Bulls, the Milwaukee Bucks’ playoff fate was sealed. Earlier in the night, the Brooklyn Nets wrapped up the 2nd overall seed in the Eastern Conference, leaving the Bucks with a first-round playoff matchup against the Miami Heat. Unfortunately, drawing the Heat in the playoffs is a bit of salt in a still-fresh wound, as Miami bounced the Bucks from last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals in a 4-1 series. In a year when Milwaukee boasted the best regular-season record in the NBA and made quick work of the Orlando Magic in the first round, they were no match for former Marquette star Jimmy Butler, former Whitnall Falcon Tyler Herro, and a cast of solid components on an Erik Spoelstra-led team.