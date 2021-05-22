New Southwest Bank Bonus That Counts Towards The Companion Pass (Targeted)
New Southwest Bank Bonus That Counts Towards The Companion Pass. Clayton, a moderator in our Facebook groups, received a very intriguing Southwest bank bonus offer. The thing that makes this intriguing is that this bank bonus counts towards the valuable Southwest Companion Pass. If you were chasing the Companion Pass then this may be just what you need. It appears to be targeted and is being sent out via email.