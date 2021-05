Decoding Covid-19 impact on IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market over 2021-2026, with report inclusions as growth determinants, challenges, and revenue generating prospects. The IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market report incorporates all key aspects such as the predominant trends and opportunities that will positively impact the industry dynamics over the forecast time frame. Moreover, it encloses several recommendations and suggestions to effectively handle the present and upcoming challenges in this industry vertical. Besides, the research literature expands on the sizes and shares of the market segments, inclusive of the product landscape, application spectrum, and regional terrain. It also sheds light on the effect of COVID-19 on this domain and mentions the strategies for effective risk management and high profits in the ensuing years.