YTD - 4-14 -15.04 Units(Playoffs) YTD - 218-190-5 +37.41 Units(regular season) Well we had two series end last night and three more could end tonight with TB, Vegas and yes.....Winnipeg could do the same! Don't let anyone tell you that they imagined the Jets up 3-0 in this series prior to the playoffs starting. But like every year in the NHL playoffs, expect the unexpected and this year the Jets/Oilers series has every hockey fan wondering how on the earth the Jets turned around their season so fast after ending the year 1-9 in their last 10 games. Momentum is a funny thing and I truly wonder if Edmonton can recover from last night, let alone two straight OT losses.