A change of plea hearing has been scheduled for May 12 for Racheal Ann Parizek, 45, Mandan, formerly of Minot, who was indicted last year on a federal charge for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, distribution of fentanyl, and maintaining a drug-involved premises in the Bismarck area last year along with co-conspirators. She has agreed to plead guilty to a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl charge, according to court documents. Parizek is currently in custody at the Ward County Jail in Minot. No sentence recommendation is listed in the proposed plea agreement, which notes that Parizek has past convictions for drug dealing. The prosecution will dismiss two of the indictments in exchange for her guilty plea to the conspiracy charge.