Long-distance running is a demanding, individual sport - although when you are in high school or college, by running as fast as you can, you can help score points for a cross country or track team. However, when you are done with school, the competitive ones switch to the 26.2-mile race - that's a MARATHON. This is when solitude and real discipline kicks in. You can find out a lot about yourself when you set personal goals, train your rear-end off, and achieve them. Not everyone who laces up their Nike's is trying to win, the real accomplishment is to just FINISH. The mecca of all marathons - The Boston Marathon, considered the most famous race in the world. There is a reason for that label. You have to qualify to be able to enter - that separates most people.