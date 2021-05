Taliban checkpoints have proliferated across key parts of Afghanistan as US forces have withdrawn over the past year, leaving towns and cities increasingly isolated and impeding the government’s ability to function.Dozens of such temporary checkpoints now dot the main highways leading into and out of the Afghan capital, according to eight local officials, and more than 10 permanent outposts have been established by the militants along the main north-south highway. Many of the new permanent outposts are checkpoints abandoned by government forces stretched thin by the US drawdown, pushed out by expanding Taliban influence, or both.Taliban checkpoints are both a...