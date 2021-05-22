Real Estate News
Berkshire Hathaway Home Service Southern Coast Realty welcomes Robert Brooks. Brooks brings excellent communication skills, and a commitment to hard work to ensure his clients feel heard and understood throughout their real estate process. He was a former home-health therapist, and brings years of experience in home modifications, adaptations and accessibility. He is familiar with Lowcountry neighborhoods from Kiawah to Kingstree, from Conway through Colleton County. During downtime, he is an volunteer with a local pet shelter, writes song lyrics for local musicians and enjoys photography. Give him a call at 843.655.8063 or email R.Brooks@BHHSSCRE.com.www.postandcourier.com