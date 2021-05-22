Audi RS E-Tron GT Vs Porsche Taycan Vs Tesla Model S Performance Drag Race

(Editor's note: We're working on a reviews format for new Porsches that we drive. These reviews will be based tests on our home turf, and not part of a first drive or launch program. Product launches are important content, but it's not typically enough time to provide a fully-scored review. Reviews will consist of vehicles and products that we've tested on our own, following our own review criteria. Since this is a work in progress, the first few of these might be different. We appreciate any feedback you might have.)