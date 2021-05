Almost seven years following the inaugural Arguendo essays, little has changed to alter the three proposals set forth in my own essay of June 3, 2014, which I address shortly. No doubt the relationship between the United States government and the International Criminal Court (ICC) slid into a dark pit during the Trump administration when National Security Adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took aggressive stances against the ICC, both in their rhetoric and with sanctions against staff and supporters of the Court who were threatened and inflicted by Executive Order 13928. The rhetorical aim appeared to be literally to destroy the ICC. The rationales used by these officials constituted the “big lie” of international criminal justice during those years.