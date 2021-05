Startling research has revealed that only a dozen people are responsible for most of the hoaxes and lies about COVID-19 vaccines on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Yet social media companies have failed to adequately police the dangerous misinformation and its spreaders, according to the organization that listed what it called the “Disinformation Dozen.” The misinformation superspreaders are continuing to fuel vaccine reluctance among millions of Americans, which threatens to become a major hurdle to conquering the pandemic.