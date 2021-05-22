The Benin Bronzes and the Cultural History of Museums

When the British invaded the West African kingdom of Benin in 1897, they ransacked the palace and looted thousands of metal and ivory sculptures and carvings collectively known as the Benin Bronzes. But they could not erase all traces of an ancient civilisation. Benin City, the kingdom’s historic capital in what is today southern Nigeria, is still ringed by a series of earth walls and moats, which date back to the 13th century. The walls are over 50 feet high — compelling evidence of the social and political power once wielded by Benin’s kings, or Obas. These walls and moats are listed as Nigerian national monuments. Sadly, this offers them little protection. Rogue contractors looking for building material dig at the sides of the walls with impunity, while the moats are full of sewage and trash. Dr Ekhaguosa Aisien, a historian of Benin, told me that when a group of Chinese visitors came to see the walls, hoping to see the equivalent of their own Great Wall, they were shocked at the state of them. “They left disappointed,” he said.