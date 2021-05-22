newsbreak-logo
Museums

The Benin Bronzes and the Cultural History of Museums

By Matthew Wills
JSTOR Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1897, when British soldiers annexed the Kingdom of Benin in what is now southern Nigeria, Benin City was sacked. Hundreds of metal and marble sculptures, some dating back to the thirteenth century, were carted off to Europe. Many others were destroyed during a massacre that left untold Africans dead.

