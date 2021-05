InXile Entertainment has released a brand new trailer for Wasteland 3’s first narrative expansion The Battle of Steeltown. This new overview trailer delves into the what Steeltown is and exactly what the situation is that has led the Rangers to making the trip on behalf of the Patriarch. Steeltown is where Colorado gets all of its tech but now nothing is coming down the production line as the workers go on strike and leader Abigail Markham is trying to deal with that as well as raids from bandits. Oh, and the Rangers will have to face off against new robotic enemies too.