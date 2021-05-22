newsbreak-logo
Yosemite National Park, CA

Yosemite's new reservation system now in effect. Yosemite Valley traffic is different

Sierra Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline reservations are now needed for almost all visitors to enter Yosemite National Park. The new system went into effect Friday. The $2 Yosemite day-use entry passes, needed in addition to normal park entrance fees, must be purchased online via recreation.gov. A ticketed entry is required to get into Yosemite for anyone without an overnight reservation in the park; a bus ticket in; wilderness, Half Dome, or climbing permit; or who just want to recreate in Hetch Hetchy or drive through Yosemite to a destination on the other side.

