In the Russian Arctic, the First Stirrings of a Very Cold War

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANZ JOSEF LAND, Russia — Chunky green trucks carry Bastion anti-ship missiles that can be prepared for launch in just five minutes. A barracks building, sealed off from the elements like a space station, accommodates 150 or so soldiers. And a new runway can handle fighter jets, two of which recently buzzed the North Pole.

Politicskkfi.org

China, the U.S. & the New Cold War Part 2

The May 19th show continues the discussion on the cold war. China is one of the oldest cultures in the world with a rich history. The ancient Middle Kingdom is today’s People’s Republic of China. For several centuries prior to the creation of the PRC, China endured invasions, occupations, civil wars and famine. Today it is an economic powerhouse. Its influence is expanding across the globe. However, relations between Washington and Beijing have become increasingly confrontational.
Summit, AZtucsonpost.com

Top US, Russian Diplomats Meet Face-to-Face at Arctic Summit

Climate change and cooperation among Arctic states are among the topics of discussion Thursday in Reykjavik, Iceland, as the Arctic Council holds a ministerial meeting. "We value our strong international cooperation through the Council to address the climate crisis and keep the Arctic region peaceful," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said ahead of Thursday's talks.
Politicslegion.org

Taiwan, frontline state in Cold War II

A growing number of diplomats, historians and researchers have concluded that the United States and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) are in the early phases of a new cold war. Henry Kissinger, for example, says the two powers are in “the foothills of a cold war.” Historian Niall Ferguson...
Foreign Policymasspeaceaction.org

Biden is Accelerating the Pace of the New Cold War with China

While its stated goals are to be “tough” with China and to “shape the contours of China’s rise,” the Biden administration’s provocative military operations and rhetoric are increasing the danger that an unintended incident, accident, or miscalculation could trigger an armed conflict that could escalate beyond control. The two powers share common interests in stanching the existential threats of nuclear weapons, climate change, and pandemics. But confrontational, not Common Security, approaches to China have thus far defined Biden administration policies and actions.
Washington, DCAntiwar.com

Will the Arctic Become a Frontier of War or a Domain for Cooperation?

News of the hopeful Biden – Putin summit is a rare positive signal amidst an otherwise doom and gloom atmosphere as US-Russian relations have sunk to historic lows. Although not much is yet certain of the content or date of this potential meeting, what is known is that it will take place in one of the European counties- most likely after the June G7 meeting which is scheduled for June 11-13, 2021 in the United Kingdom.
Fox News

Evening Edition: A New Cold War Could Be Brewing In The Arctic

Temperatures are rising in the Arctic melting ice and opening possibilities for resource exploration and new, year round shipping lanes to have access to. Those possibilities are under dispute with countries, like Russia, claiming different rights and territorial borders within the frozen region. FOX’s Simon Owen speaks to Luke Coffey, Director of the Foreign Policy Center at the Heritage Foundation, about why we should pay attention to the Arctic and the rising tensions over it.
U.S. PoliticsJamestown Foundation

The Arctic Prelude to a ‘Stabilization’ Summit

The meeting between US State Secretary Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Reykjavik, Iceland, last week (May 19), was not supposed to resolve any disagreements, but it did clarify them (see EDM, May 20). Primarily, their extensive conversation was ostensibly focused on preparing the agenda for the summit proposed by President Joseph Biden but not as yet confirmed by President Vladimir Putin (Nezavisimaya Gazeta, May 20). The two foreign policy chiefs did not hold a joint media appearance after the meeting, but Lavrov did his diplomatic best to emphasize the “constructive” character of the talks, while the State Department presented a long list of contentious issues (Kommersant, May 20). The summit is provisionally scheduled for mid-June, when Biden will travel to Europe for the G7 event and the meeting of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) heads of state and government. Putin might feel excluded from these crucial deliberations, but the main reservation is that he still prefers to hold meetings in the virtual format, from the safety of his residences (Kommersant, May 22).
MilitaryMiddletown Press

Russia deploys nuclear-capable bombers to Syria for training

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military said Tuesday it has deployed three nuclear-capable long-range bombers to its base in Syria, a move that could strengthen Moscow's military foothold in the Mediterranean. Russia's Defense Ministry said that three Tu-22M3 bombers have arrived at the Hemeimeem air base, located in Syria's coastal...
Wildlifektoo.org

US, Russian researchers track polar bears and ice seals across the Arctic

Sea ice in the Arctic serves as a habitat for polar bears and their prey, ice seals. The ice doesn’t follow international boundaries, and monitoring the migration of these species requires access to both American and Russian waters. A collaboration between scientists from both countries is providing a clearer picture...