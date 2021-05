(Murfreesboro, TN) Dr. Trey Duke is proud to welcome Ynetia Avant Campbell back to Murfreesboro City Schools as Principal of Northfield Elementary. Campbell joins Northfield with ten years of experience as a principal and assistant principal and 12 years of experience in the classroom where she was named Teacher of the Year and MEA Distinguished Educator. Over her tenure, she has participated in many community and leadership opportunities including the MCS Leadership Academy and the Chamber of Commerce Inaugural Amazing Shake Committee.