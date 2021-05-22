Jacob J. DeSalvo

This past weekend marked the end of an era as baseball head coach Ken Howe coached his final Keene State game. At the beginning of the semester, Howe announced his retirement after coaching at the college for 35 years. In the top photo, Howe stands beside his family members and the baseball teams six graduating seniors (Josh Andrade, Josh DeFrancisco, Ryan Sliwinski, Isaac Keehn, Jacob Laskosky, Greg Poggioli) and waved his final goodbye. In the photo on the right, UMass-Boston’s head coach and team members removed their caps to bid farewell to Howe. Howe will be leaving Keene State with 584 wins under his belt and a long list of accolades to go along with it.