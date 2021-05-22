Jacob J. DeSalvo

The town of Roxbury, near the center of Cheshire County, is one of the smallest in size and has been among the smallest in population in the region. This section of the county is hilly and isolated from the town centers of the surrounding communities. As a result of that isolation, the residents of the area applied for incorporation as a separate town in the late 1700s, so that it might be more convenient for them to attend church and town meetings and easier for their children to get to school. The petition was denied by the state, but the local residents built a meetinghouse to be used for church and other meetings.