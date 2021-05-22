Jacob J. DeSalvo

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleJacob J. “Jack” DeSalvo, of Park Avenue, a resident of Keene since 1975, died peacefully Monday evening, May 17, 2021, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon following a period of declining health. He was 88 years old. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Aug. 13, 1932, the son...

