Click Here for a Schedule of Memorial Day Ceremonies

The end of May marks Memorial Day, which is a time to honor military personnel that have died while performing their military duties. Each year, the American Legion Huntington Post 73 and the American Legion Price Post 3 visit each cemetery in Carbon and Emery counties to perform ceremonies for the fallen. David Jelin, American Legion Commander, Price Post 3, also stated that they will once again be placing flags at the burial sites of their comrades that have gone before them.