Herkimer, NY

CNY, MV businesses asked for input on broadband service

 6 days ago

The Central New York Regional Planning and Development Board (CNY RPDB) is asking residents and businesses in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, and Oswego counties to take part in a survey that will identify areas that lack access to reliable broadband internet. Madison County completed a similar study in 2019, CNY RPDB said.

