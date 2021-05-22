RM vs VIL Dream11 Team Prediction Tips for Real Madrid vs Villarreal La Liga Live Score 22 May

RM vs VIL Dream11: Villarreal takes a trip to the Spanish capital as we begin an exciting final day of the La Liga season. Real Madrid will be challenging rivals, Atletico Madrid to the title as only a win will do for the Los Blancos. However, a win will not be enough for them as it also depends on Atleti dropping points to Real Valladolid. There is a lot at stake for Villarreal too who would want to confirm European football for next season. At the same time, they will need Real Betis and Real Sociedad to drop points as well. However, Villarreal has a backdoor entry into Europe as they face Manchester United in the Europa League finals on Wednesday.