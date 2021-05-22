Casa San Agustin Hotel

This post was written by Emily Becker, BMTM’s resident Mexico travel expert. The ancient Mayan Empire extended throughout the present-day Yucatán Peninsula, Chiapas, and into parts of Guatemala, Honduras, and Belize. There is a lot of mystery around and speculation about what happened to some of these cities, as many of them had been abandoned even prior to the arrival of the Spanish in the 16th century. Some stories say the Mayas received messages from the heavens warning them about the colonizers; some believe that the residents died from disease and famine, among other things.