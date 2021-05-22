Casa San Agustin Hotel
The aqueduct that is Casa San Agustín’s centrepiece powered the most extensive Spanish fortress in South America in the 17th century. Today you can transport yourself to colonial Colombia as you swim under its artfully-preserved walls, surrounded by tropical plants and three whitewashed heritage buildings. Timber-beamed ceilings, rustic furniture and marble-laid bathrooms are all offset by splashes of colour and contemporary, oversized lamps in each of the hotel’s 30 rooms and suites. One, the Suite del Virrey, includes a flower-framed rooftop terrace that overlooks Cartagena’s handsome old town, and the premium suites offer private patios and Jacuzzis.foodandtravel.com