Stastny’s OT goal gives Jets 1-0 win

By Lou Lafrado
prohockeynews.com
 4 days ago

In Edmonton, there was still a bit of clean ice on the sheet when Paul Stastny scored 4:06 into extra time in Game 2. That goal gave the Winnipeg Jets a a 1-0 win and 2-0 series lead over the Oilers. “The play started in the D-zone and the puck...

