This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series. It's pivotal Game 4s for the Panthers-Lightning (12:30 p.m. EDT), Penguins-Islanders (3 p.m.) and Golden Knights-Wild (8 p.m.). Going down 3-1 in a series is never ideal because – given the parity in the league – winning three straight is very, very tough. The matinee games are always more difficult to predict, though the all-Florida series has been close enough as it is. The Leafs will try to even the series against the Canadiens in Game 2 (7 p.m.) after an upset in the opener while Toronto will be without captain John Tavares indefinitely while Montreal won't have Jake Evans in the lineup.