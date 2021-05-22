The Local Take talks Slavery By Another Name with Author Douglas Blackmon
This week on WCLK's The Local Take(Saturdays 8am), I reached out to Professor Douglas A Blackmon about his seminal book Slavery by Another Name: The Re-Enslavement of Black Americans from the Civil War to World War II. The book was released in 2008 and awarded the Pulitzer Prize. PBS produced a documentary about the facts Blackmon documented in 2012. If you’re not familiar with either, I encourage you to take in this content to understand better what is going on today. Blackmon, a former writer at the Wall Street Journal, is currently a professor at Georgia State University.www.wclk.com