TikTok and Google Docs: Small Businesses Thrive After Adapting to the Pandemic

The Emerald is looking for a visionary thinker who understands how to use digital tools and who can blend them to create interesting journalistic projects. The Digital Editor of the Emerald will work alongside other Emerald editors and lead the Emerald’s vision for its website and help guide it into the digital space. We’re looking for someone who can quickly learn how to use a number of digital platforms in their daily routine, such as Slack, a content management system Town News, and Google Admin; and who is familiar with the digital tools journalists can use to tell digitally native stories. This person must also have a solid understanding of journalistic ethics, standards and integrity that will guide their work in the newsroom. This position will not include reporting or writing social media posts; rather, it will largely focus around assessing the Emerald’s digital presence and creating, managing and executing digital initiatives. There will also be work SEO best practices and collaboration with Emerald reporters, editors and the Creative and Technical Director.