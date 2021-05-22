newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok and Google Docs: Small Businesses Thrive After Adapting to the Pandemic

By Natalie Drum
marylandmatters.org
 3 days ago

Jacqueline Kuntzman plans to continue the candle and soap-making business she started during the pandemic on social media after things begin to open back up. The full-time student and mother of two relied on popular social media apps like Tik Tok to gain customers over the past year. The pandemic...

www.marylandmatters.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Docs#Media Management#Social Media Apps#Online Businesses#Google Business#Business People#Business Software#Sprout Social Inc#Towson University#Turning Prose Llc#Interactive Marketing#Software Company#Social Media Platforms#Environment#Hootsuite#Customers#Marketing Intelligence#Consumer Awareness#Brand#Trend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Google
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Mental HealthCMSWire

Google Debuts 3D Chat, Amazon Tackles Mental Health & More News

Dissatisfied with the state of telepresence and video chats, Google engineers have been busy at work on a new prototype for face-to-face meetings. And they debuted what they've been working at Google I/O 2021, the company's annual developer conference, held virtually this year from May 18-20. Google's Project Starline is...
Small Businesshernandonewstoday.com

4 Ways to Use Mobile Marketing to Improve a Small Business

Nowadays, almost everyone is glued to their phones. In fact, recent statistics show that there are over 3 billion smartphone users all around the world and 62% use the device to make purchases. Furthermore, in a day, people check their phones countless times, while for the average users, it’s 58 times. This shows that cellphones have become a part of us and the sales are likely to grow over the years.
Economysflcn.com

4 Proven Pre-Launch Marketing Strategies for Entrepreneurs

For an entrepreneur, not much beats out a new product launch for excitement. You have spent months developing this great new idea, and it is now ready to get gobbled up by the adoring public. However, it is never as simple as that. If the public does not know about...
JobsEmerald Media

Digital Editor

The Emerald is looking for a visionary thinker who understands how to use digital tools and who can blend them to create interesting journalistic projects. The Digital Editor of the Emerald will work alongside other Emerald editors and lead the Emerald’s vision for its website and help guide it into the digital space. We’re looking for someone who can quickly learn how to use a number of digital platforms in their daily routine, such as Slack, a content management system Town News, and Google Admin; and who is familiar with the digital tools journalists can use to tell digitally native stories. This person must also have a solid understanding of journalistic ethics, standards and integrity that will guide their work in the newsroom. This position will not include reporting or writing social media posts; rather, it will largely focus around assessing the Emerald’s digital presence and creating, managing and executing digital initiatives. There will also be work SEO best practices and collaboration with Emerald reporters, editors and the Creative and Technical Director.
Internetcfra.org

Social media series helps businesses of all kinds

When the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, many business owners figured out new, innovative ways to draw in potential customers. One of the alternative methods to face-to-face interaction is the use of social media. Recently, “Why Social Media?” was provided by the Center for Rural Affairs as part of its...
InternetNewsTimes

How to Choose the Best Social Media Platform for Your Business

In his book Tweet Naked, online marketing expert and social media agency CEO Scott Levy provides the critical information entrepreneurs need to craft a social media strategy that will boost their brand and their business. In this edited excerpt, the author briefly describes the top social media platforms and their pros and cons. Buy it directly from us, click here, and SAVE 60% on this book when you use code SOCIAL2021 through 5/27/21.
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

BrightFarms Receives Honorable Mention in World Changing Ideas Awards

IRVINGTON, NY - The world keeps changing, and businesses are changing along with it to keep up with ever-evolving demands. BrightFarms is one industry pacesetter that is investing extreme focus into the world of technology and how it can help further the fresh produce space. Recently, its proprietary artificial intelligence technology, dubbed BrightOS, is receiving some spotlight in the indoor farming community as it recently received an honorable mention for one of the most prestigious lists in the world of business: Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas.
Internetrismedia.com

Adapting to the Times: Social Media Marketing for Teams

You created your real estate team to increase your income while reducing your overall workload. So, wouldn’t it be advantageous to use the most relevant social media marketing tactics that will allow you and your team to reap the lead-increasing benefits for several years afterward? You can use social media to draw potential clients to your team from all walks of life, and generations, instead of paying for leads. It’s all in how you adapt to the changing times where, today, 72% of the public uses some type of social media.
Businessmartechseries.com

Beacons Raises $6M Seed Round Led by Andreessen Horowitz to Help Creators Build and Monetize Their Brand

Beacons, a business platform for social media creators, today announced a $6 million seed funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz with participation from Li Jin’s Atelier Ventures, The Chainsmokers’ Mantis Fund, Night Ventures, Brazilian esports organization LOUD and Crush Music. The new capital will fuel the company’s rapid growth by accelerating product development and hiring.
Small Businessstyleblueprint.com

She’s Helping BHM Small Business Owners Grow With Google

Javacia is a freelance writer based in Birmingham and the founder of See Jane Write, a website and community for women who write and blog. Three things she can't live without are tacos, her Day Designer planner, and music by Beyonce. Carmen Mays didn’t set out to start a business....
Utica, NYWKTV

Businesses adapt to new mask regulations

It has been five days since New York dropped its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, and businesses like Babe's at Harbor Point are taking full advantage. "If you are an employee who's had the vaccine and follows the rules, you won’t have to wear masks," said Jeff Stone, the manager of Babe's. "But for customers, obviously, everything has been lifted. If you’ve had the vaccine, feel free not to wear a mask.”
Small Businessritzherald.com

The Post-Pandemic Rebirth of Small Businesses Offers Banks Huge Opportunity

CI&T, a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, published (Re)open for Business, a new report examining how banks can better serve small businesses in a post-pandemic world. The research revealed that while the pandemic caused accelerated digital change in financial services, small businesses still want, and need, banking relationships.
Small BusinessPosted by
Daily Herald

5 ways to help small businesses recover from the pandemic

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, communities around the U.S. rallied to help small businesses by launching "shop local" initiatives, purchasing gift cards and starting fundraising campaigns. Now that states have begun to roll back social distancing restrictions and vaccination rates continue to climb, small businesses still need continued support. "When...
Small BusinessPosted by
Forbes

How The Founders Of Hello Alice Raised $20 Million During The Pandemic And What They’re Doing To Save The Future Of Small Businesses

Hello Alice is the first machine learning technology to help business owners find personalized opportunities and resources. In short, the platform represents a small business on a mission to boost others just like it. In pursuit of this mission, Hello Alice launched their Business For All Initiative last year, a nationwide movement bringing together small business owners, enterprise partners, entrepreneur organizations, policymakers, and individual consumers to uplift small businesses toward success.
Small BusinessMySanAntonio

4 Digital Strategies for Small Businesses Recovering Post-Pandemic

Small businesses have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. In the first three quarters of 2020, the 50 largest companies in the U.S. saw their revenues grow by an average of 2 percent. Meanwhile, small businesses lost 12 percent of their revenues and more than 100,000 permanently closed. The Paycheck Protection Program hardly stanched the bleeding and was criticized for benefitting larger companies more than the small businesses it was intended for.
Small BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

5 Ways Small Businesses Can Thrive Into the Future

For the past year, the pandemic has disrupted the world — and small businesses are no exception. While navigating challenges, many small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) discovered keys not only to survival, but to adapting and thriving. New research reveals what SMBs need to weather today’s hardships — and future challenges.
Small BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here's How These Small Businesses Pivoted to Survive During the Pandemic

When the Covid pandemic hit, small business owners across the country scrambled to stay afloat. Those who managed to stay open were the fortunate ones. As of May 5, the number of U.S. small businesses that are open decreased by 33.8% compared to January 2020, according to Opportunity Insights, a Harvard-based economic tracker.