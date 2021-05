As fast as it can be done, a new Lil’ Hummer’s is taking shape at the corner of Highways A and TT in the town of Ainsworth. Crews were on hand with machinery Friday leveling the floor for the new tavern, dining facility and office for a campground along the Wolf River. The business, operated by Larry and Karen Schisel of Mattoon, was destroyed in a fire that started during the early afternoon on April 16 and continued to burn for days.