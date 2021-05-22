newsbreak-logo
VIDEO: Morant stars as Grizzlies deny Curry's Warriors playoffs spot

loopnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant, right, passes against Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry during the second half of an NBA basketball Western Conference play-in game in San Francisco, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn). The young Memphis Grizzlies have knocked Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors out of the NBA postseason...

stlucia.loopnews.com
NBAGolden State of Mind

Curry scores 46, leads Warriors to win over Grizzlies

With the stakes at their highest, Stephen Curry delivered. Curry had 46 points (33 in the second half), nine assists and seven rebounds, while Andrew Wiggins chipped in with 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 113-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. With the...
NBAsfbayca.com

Curry seizes scoring title, carries Warriors into eighth seed to face LeBron, Lakers

Down this homestretch of the season the Warriors have gotten key contributions from a different player each game. One day, it’s Draymond Green scoring 10 points in the first quarter. The next, it’s Andrew Wiggins pouring in 38. Others, it’s Juan Toscano-Anderson sparking a win with his emotional and solid play, or Jordan Poole going off for a career high.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Nation

Anthony Davis: Lakers Ready To Take On Challenge Of Facing Warriors In Play-In Tournament

The Los Angeles Lakers were able to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans in their last game of the 2020-21 regular season, but that was not the main takeaway from the night. The Lakers’ win was rendered meaningless after the Portland Trail Blazers defeated a Denver Nuggets team that was content with losing. Portland’s win ensured Los Angeles would finish seventh and have to participate in the Play-In Tournament, with their first game coming against a dangerous Golden State Warriors team on Wednesday night.
NBASan Jose Mercury News (blog)

We’re Number 8 (Warriors 113, Grizzlies 101)

When the Warriors broke ground on the site that would become Chase Center in 2017, they had just been to two NBA Finals (winning one), set the single-season wins record at 73, and added Kevin Durant to a battle-tested roster that featured 4 other All-NBA talents. By the time Chase Center opened in 2019, the Warriors had been to 3 more NBA Finals (winning two), but things were a lot less rosy in Warriorsville. Kevin Durant had torn his Achilles and then left the Dubs to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, Andre Iguodala had been traded in order to get D’Angelo Russell back in return, Klay Thompson was recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in that cursed NBA Finals series against Toronto, Shaun Livingston retired…and suddenly, the proverbial cupboard was bare. To add injury to insult, Stephen Curry played just 5 games due to a broken wrist in the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season as the Warriors accumulated the league’s worst record, winning 15 games and backing their way into the second overall pick. Lady Luck wasn’t quite finished tearing down the Warriors, however, as Klay Thompson suffered another catastrophic injury just days before the draft, this time an Achilles tear. And with COVID-19 continuing to wreak havoc across the globe, Chase Center sat empty for much of the season as the Warriors began their quest for “redemption,” of sorts, without fans in the building. I’ve already buried the lede, but yesterday afternoon’s regular-season-finale contest against the Memphis Grizzlies was undoubtedly the first consequential game in Chase Center’s young history. Those in attendance, and those of us watching from home, were treated to a riveting, see-saw affair in a playoff-style atmosphere as the Warriors survived spirited resistance from the Grizzlies to win 113-101, locking them into the eight seed and a date with the Lakers in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, in a matchup that might become the most-viewed single game in NBA history. For the Dubs, given all they’ve weathered this season, this is an enormous victory, one that caps off a season-ending 6 game winning streak that Steve Kerr promised was coming all season. The ceiling for this team, given Klay’s untimely injury and the realities of how the roster was constructed, was always to make it to the postseason and cause some ruckus. The Dubs are now one win away from being in a perfect position to do just that.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Has Had A Spectacular Season: NBA Scoring Champion And A Record Breaker

At the start of the season, there are many pundits who counted Stephen Curry out. After all, Klay Thompson got a serious injury prior to the start of the season, and many doubted the Golden State Warriors' ability to even get to the playoffs. While they clearly had some talent next to Stephen Curry in Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, few thought that Curry could elevate this roster to being a winning team.
NBACBS Sports

NBA playoff picture, standings, magic numbers: Lakers land at No. 7 in West; Nets clinch No. 2 seed in East

Well, we're down to the final day of the NBA's 2020-21 regular season, and there was no telling what's going to happen on Sunday. Were teams going to try to tank their way into preferred matchups? It's not quite that simple. Many of the games involving teams in potential position to manipulate their seed are happening at the same time. One result changes all the other scenarios. You're going to see a lot of scoreboard watching and mid-game "adjustments."
NBAMySanAntonio

LeBron James endorses Steph Curry for NBA MVP ahead of Warriors-Lakers play-in game

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has received endorsements to win the NBA's Most Valuable Player award from Shaquille O'Neal, Ja Morant and now LeBron James. While speaking to reporters Sunday night after it was confirmed the Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Warriors in Wednesday night's play-in game, James gave a full-throated endorsement of Curry's MVP candidacy.
NBAkmmo.com

Stephen Curry wins 2nd NBA scoring title to help Golden State Warriors clinch 8th place in Western Conference

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors secured eighth place in the Western Conference with a 113-101 victory over the Grizzlies, their sixth win in a row. Curry also secured the NBA scoring title for the season with this first-quarter basket, part of a 46-point effort in which Curry earned a career-high 36 shots (making 16) and 22 3-point attempts. He also had nine assists and seven rebounds, and accounted for 40.7 percent of the Warriors’ points.
NBAYardbarker

5 Reasons Why The Los Angeles Lakers Will Beat The Golden State Warriors In Play-In Game

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are booked for a head-on collision in the Play-In before the postseason. This is surprising considering that the Lakers lifted the NBA trophy last year, but injuries to key stars have dropped them in the rankings. More importantly, LeBron James and Stephen Curry are once again battling it out after the regular season.
NBAmilwaukeesun.com

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco for a 113-101 win to claim the No. 8 position in this week's play-in tournament.
NBAAllentown Morning Call

Matchups are mostly set for the NBA’s new play-in tournament, while Stephen Curry wraps up his 2nd scoring title

The NBA’s new play-in tournament begins Tuesday night, and it took until the 146th and final day of this compressed season to determine who is going where for the playoffs. The Eastern Conference matchups are set: The No. 7 Boston Celtics will host the No. 8 Washington Wizards, and the No. 9 Indiana Pacers host the No. 10 Charlotte Hornets in the NBA’s first elimination game this season. Both of those games are Tuesday.
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Spartans in the NBA: End of 2020-21 regular season recap

The NBA’s 75th regular season concluded Sunday night, which means it’s time to check in on the Michigan State products in the league. There are eight active Spartans in the NBA, and six of them will participate in the playoffs, which begin Tuesday night. Because of the 2019-20 complications brought...
NBAGolden State of Mind

Steph Curry named Western Conference Player of the Month, again

A day after dropping 46 points and leading the Golden State Warriors to a win in the biggest game of the season, Steph Curry has been named the Western Conference Player of the Month. Curry also won the award in April, making him the first player in franchise history to win in back-to-back months.
NBACovers.com

Grizzlies vs Warriors Picks and Predictions: Curry Cooks Up a Win

The Grizzlies visit the Warriors today in an NBA betting matchup with all the marbles on the line, where the winner gets the eighth and final playoff spot and the loser can look forward to next year. Wait, what's that? There's a "play-in" tournament? OK, so maybe not ALL the...