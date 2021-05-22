Weekly Question: Justice for Högberg?
A lot has happened to the Ottawa Senators since they drafted Marcus Högberg in the summer of 2013. Back then Craig Anderson—still at the top of his game—held down the crease while we awaited the future in the form of Robin Lehner (confidently enough so that the Sens traded away Ben Bishop!). Two years after that, Andrew Hammond surpassed Robin Lehner on the depth chart while almost singlehandedly dragging the Sens to the postseason. Yet another two years later, Mike Condon stepped in for Andy and kept Ottawa’s playoff hopes alive while Craig attended to his family in need.www.chatsports.com