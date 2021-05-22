Weekly Question: Justice for Högberg?

When Egor Sokolov was selected with the 61st pick of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, there were mixed reactions. Those who questioned the pick were right to do so. After all, Sokolov was selected as a 20 year old, two year after he was first eligible. His goal scoring prowess in the QMJHL was evident, of course, but at the end of the day, the number of players who get passed over in the draft and end up becoming every day NHLers is relatively low.