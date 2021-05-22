Pedri, headed for Luzerne Foundation, reflects on time as county manager

Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri addresses the media during a March 15, 2020 about declaring a state of emergency following announcement of the county’s first confirmed case of coronavirus. Pedri on Friday announced that he has resigned to accept a private-sector position. Times Leader file photo

After five years in Luzerne County government’s top post, C. David Pedri announced Friday morning that he has resigned to accept a private-sector position.

The Luzerne Foundation announced Friday that Pedri would be their new president and CEO, starting in September.

Pedri’s move ends widespread speculation he will run for county district attorney. He noted new the position will allow him to “continue to assist the greater Luzerne County community in a number of different ways.”

“While I did strongly consider seeking to return to the district attorney’s office and was strongly encouraged to enter the race, this new private-sector position provides the perfect opportunity for both my family and for my career at this time, and I am excited for the new challenges I will face in that role,” Pedri said in a release.

The Luzerne Foundation post will be vacated by Charles M. Barber’s retirement at the end of June. Established in 1994, the philanthropic organization accepts and allocates donations for a wide variety of charitable causes.

Pedri’s resignation as county manager will take effect July 6. Under Pedri’s four-year employment agreement approved by council in September 2018, he must provide a 30-day notice if he resigns. His 2021 compensation was set at $137,333 in that agreement, with a 2% raise that would have increased the salary to $140,080 in 2022.

Pedri’s career

A 41-year-old Butler Township resident, Pedri is the second non-temporary manager since the county’s home rule government was implemented in January 2012.

Hired as chief county solicitor in 2013, Pedri became interim manager around the time his predecessor, Robert Lawton, left in January 2016, and was then hired as manager that May.

In his announcement, Pedri said serving as chief solicitor and then manager under the home rule government has been “without a doubt the highlight of my career.”

Reflecting on his administration, Pedri highlighted his progress paying down more than $125 million in debt and implementing other fiscal improvements that helped the county secure an A- credit rating from Standard & Poor’s — the highest rating in county history.

The county also addressed many neglected maintenance needs during his tenure, including restoration of the historic courthouse and some road and bridge infrastructure projects, he said.

“In my initial speech upon accepting this position, I promised to upgrade the county facilities that were neglected for decades, and we achieved that goal,” Pedri said. “The culmination of this initiative was the reopening of the Luzerne County rotunda after it was severely damaged by years of water and smoke damage.”

He said he has guided the county through a firebombing at the Children and Youth building that was extinguished without injury, a cyber attack, a tornado, numerous blizzards and a Susquehanna River ice jam and flooding. There also was a devastating prison elevator malfunction that led to two deaths.

“In my five years, Luzerne County has been able to weather the storms — both figuratively and literally,” he said, commending the resiliency of county workers and citizens “who stood up to the challenge every time.”

But navigating the county through the coronavirus pandemic has been the most challenging because it was a prolonged emergency that impacted all county departments, he said.

”Without a doubt, the most difficult days of my time as County manager was the 2020 pandemic,” Pedri wrote.

He formed a COVID-19 Task Force of employees and citizens in various sectors to assist in key areas. The county also provided thousands of boxes of personal protective equipment to residents, distributed millions of dollars in recovery assistance funding to small businesses and set up testing and vaccine distribution sites, he said. Consistent updates also were provided to the public, he said.

“As we stand here almost 14 months after the first COVID case hit Luzerne County, unfortunately with over 700 fewer of our friends and neighbors who have passed away from this disease, I am relieved that we are making strides within our community and a return to a more normal life is near,” Pedri said.

His release also cited customer service enhancements, the launching of a new county website, more online access to county services and his co-founding of the “Rockin’ the River” concert series that attracted thousands to the county-owned River Common recreation area along the Susquehanna River near the courthouse.

Pedri thanked council and workers, saying any success he had stems from a workforce of “so many dedicated people.” He also expressed gratitude for citizens who have supported him.

“I was born and raised here and I choose to raise my family here. Luzerne County is a phenomenal place to live and work and I hope that, in some small way, I was able to contribute to the betterment of our home during my time as county manager,” he wrote.

Pedri had previously operated a private family law practice and worked as deputy county district attorney.

‘Capable hands’

Barber, who has been serving as the Luzerne Foundation’s president and CEO for 21 years, will retire on June 30. Pedri will step into the role starting on Sept. 1.

In the Luzerne Foundation’s release, Barber said that he believes Pedri is an excellent fit for the position.

“I have worked with David for many years and greatly respect his dedication and drive to improve Luzerne County,” Barber said in the release. “As the county manager, he knew how to juggle a variety of projects simultaneously, a skill that will serve him well at The Luzerne Foundation. With David’s energy and knowledge, I am confident the foundation will be in excellent and capable hands. I wish him only the very best.”

Pedri in the release said he is excited to take up this new position at the Luzerne Foundation.

“The Luzerne Foundation is an amazing organization and the perfect opportunity for me to continue to help those in need here in Luzerne County,” Pedri is quoted as saying in the release. “I know Charles Barber has left big shoes to fill, and I will strive each day to equal the impact he has made. I am excited to begin my new role with the Luzerne Foundation, and I thank the Board for the confidence in me in moving the Foundation forward.”